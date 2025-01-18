Christian Warrior Training

Person Shot in Church Parking Lot, Multiple Sex Crimes: Church Crime News
Keith Graves
Update on church Surveillance/Member Q&A
Keith Graves
1:12:17
Virginia Church Disrupts Pre-Attack Surveillance: Are Churches Being Targeted?
Keith Graves
Announcing the Launch of Christian Warrior ACADEMY
Keith Graves
URGENT: Southern California Church Probed by Suspects With Taliban Connections
Keith Graves
CIA Targeter Sounds the Alarm: How Churches Can Prepare for Suicide Bombings
Keith Graves
DHS Issues Terror Alert: Protecting Churches from Vehicular Terror Attacks
Keith Graves
Police Officer Dies Helping Church: Church Crime News 01/12/2025
Keith Graves
I'll Be at SHOT SHOW 2025: Important Info I Need From You
Keith Graves
Counterterror Agent Exposes Hezbollah Infiltration in America
Keith Graves
39:45
My Predictions for Church Security in 2025
Keith Graves
Escalating Threats: The Incidents That Prove Our Church Security Threat Level Must Remain Severe (Red)
Keith Graves
