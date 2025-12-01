Hi everyone,

I found out I was nominated for a Gundie Award in the Breakout Creator of the Year category. I’m still surprised by it, and honestly a little unsure how to even bring it up, but several people suggested I should at least let you know.

If you think the work I’m doing with Christian Warrior Training has helped you or your team, and you want to vote, here’s the link:

https://thegundies.com/vote/

Once you open it, scroll to the Breakout Creator section and look for the Christian Warrior Training logo. You can vote everyday for the next two weeks.

I’m grateful for every one of you who supports this work. Whether you vote or not, thank you for standing with me as we train and prepare churches across the country. This community is growing fast, and I’m thankful for what God is doing through it.

Thank you for the encouragement and for being part of this mission.

In His Service,

Keith Graves