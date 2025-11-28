Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Thank you for encouraging me to get my manix 10x out and practice, I've been slacking.

I set out to memorize the Sermon on the mount. I thought that would be easy. I thought that having that in my head at all times would be powerful. But to memorize it I had to understand it and practice it. It took me a year and a half to memorize and study Matthew chapter 5. I still fall down on many of these points. Now I'm memorizing Matthew chapter 6. It is just like a Bible reading plan, which starts in January. When I have done that life has a way of throwing (stuff) at you, and a Bible verse will come to mind.

Ask in prayer for the Holy Spirit to explain whatever to you.

Another reason why I quit drinking alcohol three and a half years ago and I don't do drugs. I don't want anything on my chart that might suggest that I don't have a clear head at all times. Someone long ago explained the "Warrior's Edge " Situational awareness is the key. Left of Bang.

