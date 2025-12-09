I want to introduce someone many of you will be seeing more of in the work we produce each week. My daughter, Caitlyn, has joined Christian Warrior Training to help with the growing research demands behind our church security reporting.

Caitlyn is a committed follower of Christ and a former elementary school teacher with more than ten years of experience working with children. She earned her degree in Elementary Education from Boise State University and taught for several years before stepping into her current season as a stay at home mom to her two daughters.

As the ministry has grown, so has the workload that goes into each Church Security Brief and the in depth incident breakdowns. Caitlyn will be gathering weekly crime reports, building background packets for major stories, and supporting some of the long form research that helps churches stay informed and prepared. Her work frees me to stay focused on training, investigations, and the intelligence side of the ministry.

What matters most to me is that Caitlyn understands why we do this. She loves the Lord, she cares about the safety of His church, and she brings a steady and thoughtful approach to the work. This role allows her to serve while still being present with her girls at home, which is important to her.

I’m grateful to have her here. I believe the ministry will be stronger because of the work she’s taking on.

