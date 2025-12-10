On Sunday morning around 10 a.m., deputies in Lafayette County, Mississippi responded to a call that every church hopes they never have to make. Church members at Anchor Baptist Church on Highway 7 South reported a man shouting profanity from a vehicle in the parking lot and then firing multiple shots into the air. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Ray Reed of Water Valley.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Reed was the passenger in a silver SUV. After the incident in the parking lot, church members quickly contacted deputies and gave a solid description of the vehicle. A short time later, deputies located the SUV on Highway 7 near University Avenue. Reed was detained without incident. Deputies reported that he appeared heavily intoxicated and they recovered multiple firearms, including the handgun used in the shooting. The driver was released with no charges. Reed is now charged with making a terroristic threat and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

No one was hurt. That is the good news. Everything else about this situation is a reminder of how fast things can escalate and why churches need to take security seriously.

Violence Starts in the Parking Lot

Most violent incidents at churches do not begin inside the worship center. They start outside. Parking lots offer mobility, concealment, access routes, and a quick escape. In many cases they also give an offender the chance to act before a safety team has eyes on them. What happened at Anchor Baptist is a textbook example of this.

This is why the parking lot is the first ring of security. If a church is placing all of its security emphasis at the doors, it is already behind. You need trained people outside before service, during service, and after service. They need radios, clear communication procedures, and the authority to act when something looks wrong.

Their job is not to guess a person’s intentions. Their job is to observe behavior. People tell you who they are through behavior long before they verbalize it. Profanity directed at church members, impaired speech, erratic or aggressive movement, circling a lot, or displaying a weapon all need immediate response.

When that first ring communicates well, the entire church benefits from faster decisions and earlier warnings.

Responding When Shots Are Fired

When someone fires a gun in the air, it is still a lethal threat. Rounds fired upward come down with enough force to kill someone. Beyond that, intentional discharge of a firearm in a populated area shows disregard for human life.

If you are on a safety team and you think you or someone else is about to suffer great bodily injury or death, then deadly force may be an option. You react to the totality of the circumstances. Teams need to train to make these decisions under stress.

But we also need to be honest about the environment. Shooting at a vehicle is extremely difficult. The target moves, angles shift, and most of a vehicle is made of metal framing, pillars, and other components that break apart or redirect bullets. Glass does not behave consistently under fire. A defender must know when shooting at a vehicle is lawful, when it is tactically unwise, and when there are better options.

In many cases, the correct response after the initial threat is to get people inside and lock down the building. Move anyone exposed in the parking lot into the foyer or sanctuary, secure the exterior doors, and position team members at interior points. If the offender drives off, lockdown stays in place until law enforcement confirms the scene is clear.

The Anchor Baptist members who called deputies quickly deserve a lot of credit. Accurate information allowed law enforcement to locate the suspect within minutes, which prevented additional danger.

Training Makes All the Difference

No church can respond well to a threat like this without training. Churches need:

Parking lot protocols

Behavioral observation training

A clear chain of command

Rapid lockdown procedures

Radio discipline

Practice making deadly force decisions under pressure

Coordination with local law enforcement

Most churches hope nothing will ever happen. Hope is not a plan. Preparation is stewardship. It protects the congregation and honors the responsibility God has given us.

A Biblical Look at Intoxication and Violence

Deputies said Reed appeared heavily intoxicated. Scripture speaks plainly about the dangers that come from alcohol abuse and impaired thinking. This is not about legalism. It is about recognizing what happens when people surrender their judgment.

Proverbs 20:1

Wine is a mocker and strong drink a brawler. Whoever is led astray by them is not wise.

Alcohol removes good judgment. It lowers restraint. It leads people into conflict. When someone mixes intoxication with firearms, the result is unpredictable and dangerous.

Proverbs 23:29-35

This passage describes alcohol producing sorrow, anger, instability, and loss of control. It reads like a police report.

Ephesians 5:18

Do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit.

The contrast is important. Alcohol takes control from a person. The Spirit produces clarity, peace, and sound decision making.

1 Peter 5:8

Be sober-minded and watchful.

This applies to every believer and every safety team member. Staying sober-minded keeps us spiritually ready and physically vigilant. A church cannot protect others if its protectors do not have clear thinking.

Final Thoughts

This incident ended without injury, but it serves as another reminder that the threats churches face are real and often appear with no warning. A man driving through a parking lot shouting profanity and firing rounds in the air is the kind of situation that can change from loud to lethal in a single moment.

We do not panic and we do not retreat from public worship. We prepare, we stay alert, and we remain grounded in Scripture. Security is a ministry. It provides peace and confidence so the congregation can worship Christ freely.

