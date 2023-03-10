Why subscribe?

Stay informed! By subscribing to Christian Warrior Training, you'll receive regular updates on the latest best practices and techniques for church security.

Welcome to Christian Warrior Training, the premier resource for church security teams. Our mission is to provide you with the latest information and techniques to keep your church safe, while still maintaining an open and welcoming environment for worshippers and visitors.

Christian Warrior Training is the brainchild of Keith Graves, a 29-year police officer and 20-year SWAT Team veteran with extensive experience in narcotics investigations, training, and leadership. Drawing on his expertise and passion for protecting communities, Keith created Christian Warrior Training to empower churches with the knowledge and tools they need to create a safe and secure environment for their members.

Our team of experts includes experienced security professionals, law enforcement officers, and church leaders who share our commitment to keeping churches safe. We offer a range of resources, including training videos, articles, and practical tips to help you develop and implement effective security measures.

At Christian Warrior Training, we believe that creating a safe and secure environment shouldn't come at the expense of the warm and welcoming atmosphere that is integral to church life. With our expert guidance, you can create a security plan that balances safety and hospitality, so that everyone who enters your church feels welcome and secure.

Join us today and take the first step towards building a safer, more secure church community.