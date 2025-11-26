I Tested the Byrna Launcher and Found Issues You Need to See

Church security teams reach out to me often asking whether the Byrna SD is a good option for people who cannot carry a firearm. I hear from others who are already using it as their primary weapon. I held off on doing this review for nearly a year because most people on YouTube praise the Byrna, and I wanted to make sure my experience wasn’t an outlier. After running it through real testing, I can say with confidence that the Byrna SD is not something I can recommend as a primary defensive tool.

There is a place for it, but that place is limited. If a church or individual relies on the Byrna as their main line of defense, they may be putting themselves in a dangerous situation. What follows is my honest evaluation and the issues I encountered when I tested this launcher in conditions similar to what you may deal with during a real threat.

What You Get in the Box

The Byrna SD arrives in a solid case with all the expected accessories. Literature, membership cards, and a schematic sit on top. Under that you’ll find pepper rounds, kinetic rounds, two magazines, and spare CO2 cartridges. The packaging looks clean and organized. The launcher itself feels like a well-made piece of equipment at first glance. It has a safety selector, a large muzzle opening for the rounds, and a removable plug that gives access to the CO2 canister.

The system works off stored CO2 pressure. When you pull the trigger, the launcher punctures the cartridge and begins sending rounds downrange. In theory, one CO2 canister should give you a little more than one magazine before the pressure drops.

This all sounds fine until you put it to real use.

How the Byrna SD Is Supposed to Function

The design is simple. You load the magazine, insert it, and pull the trigger to activate the CO2 cartridge. From there, each round should launch with enough force to deliver either kinetic pain or a burst of pepper powder. The launcher is not classified as a firearm under federal law, which attracts people who want a non-lethal option.

But simplicity does not make it reliable. And reliability is the entire point of defensive gear.

One early concern came when measuring the trigger pull. My scale only reads up to eight pounds, and the Byrna exceeded that. Realistically, it is probably around a ten-pound trigger. That heavy of a pull is difficult for new shooters and will cause accuracy problems when stress is high.

Another concern is the CO2 system. To replace the cartridge, you need the included Allen key. Nobody is going to have time to find a tool in the middle of an attack. And the launcher becomes weaker with every shot as pressure drops.

These issues alone raise questions. The testing confirmed those questions were valid.

The Real-World Test at Boise Krav Maga

To see what the launcher could actually do, we ran a controlled test at Boise Krav Maga. Several volunteers stepped up, including biker guy who was more than willing to get shot for the sake of testing. The goal was simple. Could the Byrna deliver a meaningful deterrent effect on a calm, sober human being?

The answer was not encouraging.

The first shot was a pepper round. The ball hit him squarely. Instead of a cloud of powder filling the air, the powder dropped straight to the ground. No dispersion. No aerosol effect. No visible irritation. Nothing.

This was the first round out of a fresh launcher, using Byrna’s own ammunition, exactly as they send it to customers.

The volunteer told us he could feel the hit but that it did not hurt much at all. We asked if it would stop him from attacking someone. His answer was direct: “No. I’m still coming.”

For comparison, I have had firearms fail on the first round before, but it has only happened with poorly made weapons. The only other time I have seen a failure this immediately noticeable was with the High Point Yeet Cannon, and that malfunction was extreme. For a safety tool meant to protect people from violence, this level of failure is not acceptable. My question is simple… Is the Byrna the Yeet Cannon of less lethal?

We Tried Kinetic Rounds Too

Next we tested the kinetic rounds. They produced a small bruise, but again, our volunteer said it would not slow him down. He wasn’t intoxicated, mentally unstable, or violent. He was simply standing still and taking the hits. In the real world, attackers are often impaired by drugs, driven by emotion, or entirely disconnected from pain.

If the launcher could not deter a calm and cooperative subject, it is unlikely to stop a determined one.

CO2 Limitations and Trigger Issues

Another problem surfaced as we continued firing. A single CO2 canister only provides slightly more than one magazine of full-power shots. After that, the launcher quickly loses force. The declining pressure means each round becomes less effective, creating another point of failure.

The heavy trigger was also noticeable. A ten-pound trigger pull is not ideal for accuracy, especially for people who do not train often. I shoot often and had no trouble hitting targets, but I am not the standard user. Most volunteers found the trigger stiff and awkward.

One Positive Finding

With all of this said, the launcher did show one strength. When measured with my Garmin chronograph, the velocity was consistent. The rounds did exit the launcher at stable speeds. The device was also intuitive for new shooters to pick up and fire.

But velocity means nothing if the pepper powder does not disperse, the kinetic rounds do not deter, and the system starts losing power after a magazine.

Where the Byrna SD Actually Fits

After speaking with a Byrna representative at SHOT Show, even he noted that the launcher should never be someone’s primary defensive tool. And on that point, I agree with him completely.

The launcher has a role in a layered defense plan. For example, in a crowd control scenario where I have a firearm and lethal cover from another team member, I could use the Byrna as an additional tool. If it fails, I still have reliable options behind it.

This is how I personally would use it. As a secondary option. As another tool in the bag. Never as my only tool.

What I Recommend Instead

Pepper Spray

This is still the best non-lethal option for most people. It works consistently, creates an aerosol cloud that stops threats, and requires minimal training. I have used it my entire career and never had it fail.

Taser

If the church’s policies allow it, the Taser offers a stronger incapacitation effect. It has its own limitations but is still far more reliable than a pepperball launcher.

Biblical Perspective: Discernment and the Tools We Trust

Christians are called to use discernment when we prepare to protect others. Scripture talks often about the need for wisdom, clarity, and sober judgment. Even though the Bible does not speak about modern defensive tools, it gives us a foundation for how we make decisions.

One passage that fits well here is Proverbs 14:15:

“The simple believe anything, but the prudent give thought to their steps.”

This verse is a reminder that we should not assume a tool works simply because it is marketed well or popular online. Prudence means testing, evaluating, and thinking through the consequences. That applies to doctrine, to relationships, and to the gear we rely on.

Another helpful passage is Ecclesiastes 10:10:

“If the axe is dull and its edge unsharpened, more strength is needed, but skill will bring success.”

This speaks to preparation. It is not only about having a tool, but about having one that actually works. A dull axe forces a person to work harder, making the job more dangerous and less effective. A tool that fails or performs inconsistently puts the person at risk.

That is exactly the point of evaluating something like the Byrna launcher. A tool that looks good but fails under pressure is the modern version of an unsharpened axe. It adds risk instead of reducing it.

A final passage to consider is Philippians 1:9–10:

“And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may discern what is best…”

Discernment is tied to love. We make wise choices because we love the people God has entrusted to us. Whether that is our family, our congregation, or our community, our decisions should reflect thoughtful care. Choosing reliable tools, training well, and understanding limitations is part of that loving responsibility.

This is a good reminder that preparation is not fear-based. It is love-based. Love for the people we protect. Love for the ministry God gave us. Love for the truth that calls us to act wisely rather than impulsively.

When we seek wisdom, test what we use, and stay grounded in Scripture, we are better equipped to walk faithfully in every area of life, including the practical ones.

Final Thoughts for Church Security Teams

Your choice of defensive tools should always be based on reliability. Gear that fails at the wrong moment puts your congregation at risk. The Byrna SD may look good on the surface, and the marketing videos may show dramatic reactions, but the results we saw did not match the claims.

If you want to add a Byrna launcher to your toolkit as a backup, that is fine. But I cannot recommend it as a primary self-defense tool for any church setting. There are far better options available that won’t leave your team vulnerable when it matters most.

Pray for your congregation, your team, and your preparation. Train in ways that reflect the responsibility God has given you. And choose tools that will stand up to the moment when everything is on the line.

Leave a comment