Current Church Security Threat Level

The following alert reflects the current national threat level for churches as assessed by Christian Warrior Training’s intelligence monitoring team.

Current Threat Level: HIGH

High risk of attacks.

Churches should maintain heightened vigilance. Review your safety plan, ensure armed and unarmed team members are properly staged, and confirm that all surveillance and communication systems are operational.

Updated: October 8, 2025

How This Level Is Determined

This assessment considers credible terrorism reporting, hate crime activity, domestic threats, and recent incidents involving churches and faith-based organizations. The threat level is reassessed regularly and adjusted as new intelligence emerges.

Recommended Actions at High

Conduct a full pre-service briefing with your team.

Confirm radio checks, medical kits, and patrol assignments.

Increase visible presence during services and outdoor activities.

Coordinate with local law enforcement for rapid response if needed.

Review procedures for suspicious activity reporting.

Threat Level Legend

Severe: Imminent threat of an attack.

High: High risk of attacks.

Elevated: Significant risk of attack.

Guarded: General risk of attack.

Low: Low risk of attack.

Christian Warrior Training provides this advisory as an informational service for churches and safety ministries. This page will always display the most recent threat level.