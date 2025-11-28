TERROR UPDATE

Targeting of Religious Sites and Congregations

ISIS and its affiliates continue selecting religious sites as symbolic soft targets. This week included a church attack in Nigeria, anti-Christian threats painted on walls in Syria, a knife attack targeting a Jewish victim in Germany, and disrupted plots aimed at Hindu temples in India and a synagogue in Uruguay. These incidents show a steady pattern of extremists using attacks on congregations to provoke fear, stir sectarian tension, and draw global attention.

Chemical Weapon Plot Disrupted in India

Indian authorities arrested ISIS-linked operatives connected to a ricin mass-casualty plot, uncovering training materials and online communications tied to handlers guiding them from outside the country. The investigation showed the group was moving beyond small-scale attacks and attempting to use chemical agents to create high-impact results. This case reinforces that ISIS continues experimenting with unconventional weapons when the opportunity arises.

ISIS Drone Activity Abroad

ISIS cells in Syria continued to use drones during attacks on security positions, including strikes against Syrian Democratic Forces and Asayish checkpoints. Local forces also accused Damascus-linked factions of helping coordinate some of these drone operations. While this activity is overseas, it shows the group is refining tactics that could eventually influence lone actors or sympathizers in other regions.

Online Radicalization of Minors

A major trend this week involved ISIS recruitment of youth through encrypted chats, online games, and the decentralized web. Cases in India, Indonesia, and Latin America showed minors being coached by handlers, exposed to indoctrination games, and trained in dark-web communication tools. The scale of these cases indicates that ISIS continues investing heavily in grooming vulnerable young people who can be shaped into future operatives or lone-actor attackers.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Armed Suspect Robs Church Members During Event at Montgomery Church

An armed and masked suspect robbed members of Church at Eastern Oaks in Montgomery, Alabama during a men’s ministry event, entering the building, pointing a gun at attendees, ordering them to their knees, and taking wallets and cell phones before fleeing within minutes, with police responding shortly after and continuing to search for the individual as no arrest has been confirmed.

🛡️ My thoughts: I have the video and will do a debrief on Friday (I’m writing this on Thanksgiving and need to get to dinner). This event is mindblowing. He walked around the whole church before lining the men up on the wall. This scares the crap out of me and it is totally preventable.

Man Shot After Confronting Car Burglars Outside Atlanta Church

A man was hospitalized after being shot outside Eastside Church in southeast Atlanta on Friday evening. Police said the victim approached individuals who were breaking into a car at the church’s Moreland Avenue address when one of the suspects opened fire. Officers responded shortly after 9:25 p.m. and found the victim alert and conscious before he was transported for treatment. Authorities have not announced any arrests as the investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: People ask why I recommend taking burglary suspects out at gunpoint if it is necessary to intervene. This is a good example of why. Most suspects are armed. However, let the police handle it since it is a property crime. With that said, more citizens need to train (physically and mentally with knowing the law) and confronting these criminals. If we don’t, we will lose our country.

Miami Priest Arrested After Alleged Attack During Donation Dispute

A 72-year-old priest at St. Kevin Catholic Parish in Miami, Florida, was arrested following an altercation with a woman who was dropping off donations on November 6. According to an arrest report, a disagreement began when the woman attempted to photograph her donated items alongside a political poster, prompting the priest to tell her she was not allowed to do so. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation in the church parking area, during which the priest allegedly lunged at her, entered her vehicle without permission, and continued to strike her while she was seated inside. He is also accused of damaging the vehicle’s rearview mirror and removing items from her purse while searching for her phone. The woman later sought medical care due to preexisting cardiac concerns. The priest ultimately reported to authorities on November 22 and was arrested on charges including burglary of an occupied conveyance, battery on a person 65 or older, and criminal mischief before being released on bond.

🛡️ My thoughts: Wow. That was a lot to unpack. First and foremost, it goes without saying that we shouldn’t be assaulting anyone. But… we should be checking our politics at the door. Many people will borderline worship a political leader (on both sides on both sides of the isle- if that sentence got you into a tizzy, check yourself) instead of worshiping our Lord.

Philippians 2:3

“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves.” James 1:20

“For human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.”

Pastor Removed After Alleged Child Abuse Incident at Georgia Megachurch

A pastor at a large Atlanta, Georgia megachurch was terminated after being arrested for allegedly striking a 15-year-old with a power cord, leading to second-degree cruelty to children charges by the Stockbridge Police Department. The incident was reported by an assistant principal at Creekside Christian Academy in Hampton after the teen showed visible injuries and stated he had been hit as a form of discipline. Following the November 10 arrest, the church immediately suspended and later dismissed the staff member, emphasizing that it does not tolerate violence of any kind, particularly involving minors. Authorities noted the teen had bruising consistent with his account, and the pastor was released on bond as the investigation continued.

🛡️ My thoughts: Background checks aren’t simple things. You don’t just run someone in the computer and make sure something didn’t happen in the past. For certain positions, you need a comprehensive background check that includes checking with neighbors, spouses, ex spouses, ex girlfriends/boyfriends, talk to their kids, etc. Ask questions. God gave you discernment for a reason.

Proverbs 27:12

“The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.”

Gainesville Church Pastor Pleads Not Guilty in Abuse-Reporting Case

A pastor at Ignite Life Church in Gainesville, Florida pleaded not guilty to charges that he failed to report multiple cases of child sexual abuse, with authorities alleging he did not notify law enforcement about reports of abuse dating back to 2019 that involved a former volunteer and two other men associated with the church, and investigators stated that he attempted to keep the allegations from being reported as required by law.

🛡️ My thoughts: You are a mandated reporter. Full stop. The bible makes it clear that we are to not cover this stuff up. Don’t think about your churches reputation over justice for victims.

Ephesians 5:11 (ESV)

"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them."

Grace Community Church Accused of Aiding and Abetting Alleged Child Abuser

Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California is facing accusations in a lawsuit that it aided and abetted an alleged child abuser by failing to take required protective or reporting actions when abuse concerns were raised, with multiple women connected to the church alleging they were pressured to remain in unsafe situations and discouraged from seeking outside help, and critics stating that church practices appeared to prioritize institutional reputation over victim safety.

SOURCE

🛡️ My thoughts: Oh look, another one. It’s almost like these are predictable. See my take for the one above and just repeat it for this incident.

SEX CRIMES

Former Michigan Church Choir Leader Charged With Alleged Child Pornography and Child Sexual Abuse

A former choir leader at a Macomb County, Michigan church is facing federal charges after authorities alleged he possessed child pornography and sexually exploited a minor. According to a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, the individual is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor and coercing the victim by threatening to spread damaging rumors unless further acts occurred. The accused, a longtime member of a regional gospel quartet, abruptly retired last May, and former associates expressed shock at the allegations. He is currently in custody and faces a potential sentence of 15 to 30 years if convicted, while church and group representatives did not comment on the case.

🛡️ My thoughts: Again…. your church needs a solid policy on how to manage children and vulnerable adults. See my link below for good policy. It is not an affiliate link, it is just a good link for policy. I get nothing out of it except knowing that you are protecting your children.

Former Florida Pastor Arrested Again on Additional Sexual Battery Charges

A former pastor from Sanford, Florida, was arrested for the second time this year and now faces five new sexual battery charges in Volusia County involving underage victims. The individual, first arrested in May after two minors reported being assaulted at Ipul Pentecostal Church on South Orlando Drive, is accused of additional abuse following an April 10 report that initiated the investigation. Authorities stated that the alleged victims were members of the congregation, and police expressed concern that more victims may come forward. The former pastor, who appeared in court Friday, remains under investigation as law enforcement urges anyone with information to contact local authorities.

ARSON/FIRES

Investigators Probe Suspected Arson at Winston-Salem Church

Authorities are investigating a fire at Lluvias de Gracia in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, after firefighters determined the blaze was likely intentionally set. The incident occurred early in the morning, and while the building sustained significant damage, no injuries were reported. Church members quickly began cleanup efforts to prepare for upcoming services, and the pastor emphasized the congregation’s commitment to rebuild despite the loss. The church community expressed hope and resilience as the investigation continues.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a burglar/fire alarm and a 4k video system.

Church Leaders Suspect Targeted Fire at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist in Champaign

A fire that broke out Wednesday at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign, Illinois, is being investigated as a potentially targeted incident after church leaders discovered a shattered window, a rock inside the entryway, and other signs of forced entry. The associate pastor reported that the blaze likely began in the sanctuary, causing extensive damage—including the loss of pews, livestreaming equipment, and a Hammond B3 organ—with early estimates exceeding $300,000 in repairs. Authorities from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments are jointly investigating and asking nearby residents for surveillance footage or tips. Despite the destruction, the congregation plans to continue worship by holding Sunday service in an undamaged fellowship hall.

Former Church Destroyed by Fire in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

A three-alarm fire destroyed a vacant former church building belonging to Invictus Ministries in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, early Friday morning, prompting a large emergency response and precautionary evacuations of nearby homes. Fire crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the structure at North Hanover and Chestnut Streets, where more than 250 firefighters worked to contain intense flames that began in the rear of the building. The property, sold in 2024 and slated for redevelopment, was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported. Local churches, businesses, and the Red Cross assisted displaced residents, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Vehicle Collisions

Vehicle Crashes into St. Ambrose Church in Rochester, NY

A vehicle crashed into St. Ambrose Church, part of the Peace of Christ Parish in Rochester, New York, early Sunday morning, causing significant damage and prompting a police investigation. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Culver Road and Clifford Avenue, where the vehicle had struck the building and all occupants had fled the scene. A 28-year-old driver was later located nearby and charged with DWI along with other related offenses. Code enforcement officials inspected the structure, and while half of the church was closed off, Sunday services continued as scheduled. The investigation remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: What if this had happened when people were entering your church instead of prime DUI hours? Look at pedestrian safety from collisions like this, or purposeful ramming attacks. You need bollards. I don’t care if they don’t look inviting. We don’t live in a world where aesthetics override congregant safety.

Proverbs 22:3

“The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the inexperienced keep going and suffer the consequences.”

PROPERTY CRIME

Vandalism Incident at Brooklyn Catholic Church Leads to Arrest

Police arrested a man on Friday after he entered St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, New York, and disrupted a prayer service before damaging several religious items. According to authorities, the individual caused an estimated $7,500 in damage, breaking items including an incense holder and candle holders. Church staff contacted police, who apprehended the suspect at the scene without incident, and diocesan representatives expressed hope that he receives needed mental health support. The motive remains unclear, and the case follows a separate series of church vandalism incidents recently reported in Queens.

🛡️ My thoughts: NYC has had so much vandalism and violence at their catholic churches. More than in other areas of the nation. I’m just making the observation. It is up to you in NYC to act.

Houston Church Employee Charged in ICE Impersonation and Extortion Case

A 58-year-old safety director at Gateway Community Church of Webster in the Houston, Texas, area has been charged with impersonating a public servant after allegedly posing as an ICE agent and threatening to deport a woman unless she paid him $500. According to court documents and statements made during a court hearing, the incident occurred after a dispute over payment for a massage, during which the church employee reportedly displayed a fake ICE identification card, demanded to see the woman’s visa, and then threatened her with deportation if she did not send the money via Zelle. Authorities became aware of the situation when the woman later reported the encounter to police, leading to the individual’s arrest and a bond set at $10,000.

Link to full story:

Multiple Cleveland Churches Hit by Vehicle Break-Ins During Sunday Services

Dozens of vehicles were broken into during Sunday worship services at several churches across Cleveland, Ohio, leaving attendees to discover shattered windows, damaged doors, and stolen belongings as they exited. Police reported that the hardest-hit location was Olivet Institutional Baptist Church on East 89th Street, with additional break-ins occurring at other churches, including Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Buckeye Road. Officers later tracked suspects to East 74th Street and Harvard Avenue, where two teen boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicles. They were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, with charges expected to include receiving stolen property and failure to comply. Authorities are still determining the total number of churches targeted as the investigation continues.

Read the full story

🛡️ My thoughts: They’re hitting your church because they know you are tied up for at least an hour. Your first layer of security is the parking lot. I know it is warmer and more friendly inside, but your job is to be uncomfortable and be ready to defend the people inside.

INTERNATIONAL

Gunmen Attack Nigerian Catholic School, Abducting Hundreds of Students and Staff

Armed attackers stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in the Papiri community of Niger State, Nigeria, abducting 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers in an early-morning raid, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria. Authorities reported that additional students were captured as they attempted to flee, bringing the total number of victims to more than 300, with ages ranging from 10 to 18. The incident occurred despite prior intelligence warnings, and local leaders confirmed that no official security forces were present at the school at the time. This mass abduction follows similar kidnappings in nearby states earlier in the week, and officials say tactical teams and local hunters are working to locate and rescue the victims.

Deadly Attacks in Northern Mozambique Kill Christians and Destroy Churches

A series of jihadist attacks in northern Mozambique have left at least four Christians dead, including one who was reportedly beheaded, as violent extremist groups targeted multiple settlements in the Nampula region. According to a local bishop, the assaults—beginning on November 10—resulted in hundreds of homes being burned, thousands of families fleeing, and at least two chapels destroyed. Reports also indicate that women and children were kidnapped by militants claiming allegiance to the Islamic State. The United Nations estimates that approximately 128,000 people have been displaced in just one week as communities continue to face ongoing violence that has afflicted the region for years.

🛡️ My thoughts: Mozambique has been the scene of growing violence. Continue to keep an eye out on this region.

Homes and Vehicles Torched in Attack on Christian Town in Palestine

A Christian community in Taybeh, a well-known Palestinian Christian town, was targeted by masked youths who reportedly set fire to homes and vehicles amid rising regional tensions. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee condemned the perpetrators as “terrorist thugs,” calling the incident an act of terrorism and urging firm consequences. Authorities indicated that several arrests were made, though no charges have been reported. The attack occurred as violence escalated elsewhere in the region, contributing to greater instability for Christian residents already facing security pressures.

