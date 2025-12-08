What a wonderful time we had in Texas! We had wonderful fellowship and learned quite a bit about church security. Thank you to those of you that attended. You filled my heart with joy. Thank you!

TERROR UPDATE

ISIS-Linked Mass Killings at Catholic Maternity Center in DRC

ISIS-aligned ADF rebels carried out a series of brutal attacks in Lubero, Democratic Republic of Congo, between November 13 and 19, killing at least 89 civilians and specifically targeting a Catholic health facility where women seeking maternity care were murdered. These coordinated assaults highlight the group’s continued strategy of striking soft, Christian-associated sites in eastern DRC, contributing to ongoing regional instability and reinforcing a global pattern of extremist violence against Christian institutions.

🛡️ My thoughts: Watch how these attacks play out. This is how they will attack us in the West when it is time.

ISIS Intimidation of Christian Communities in Syria

Two coordinated forms of intimidation against Christians occurred recently in Syria. On November 28, a group of 13 ISIS supporters rode motorcycles through Homs, waving ISIS flags near a local church and shouting slogans at residents who were putting up Christmas decorations, creating a direct and deliberate act of fear against the Christian community. At the same time, threatening ISIS graffiti appeared in Christian-adjacent areas of Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo, declaring “The Islamic State remains,” signaling the group’s persistent presence and intent. Together, these incidents demonstrate ISIS’s continued use of symbolic harassment (public displays, graffiti, and proximity to churches) to test reactions, assert influence, and prepare potential follow-on attacks, a tactic noted throughout the region and one that has implications for Christian communities far beyond Syria.

ISIS Drone Activity Near Raqqa Highlights Growing Threat

Security forces in Raqqa shot down two ISIS-operated drones that had been launched from areas controlled by pro-regime elements, indicating a troubling increase in coordination and technological capability among ISIS cells in the region. This incident underscores a shift toward more sophisticated tactics, as drones allow ISIS to conduct reconnaissance or target security positions with reduced risk to their personnel. The use of drones near population centers, especially in a city with historic Christian communities, demonstrates a tactic that could be repurposed against soft targets, including churches, as ISIS continues adapting its methods to bypass traditional security measures.

🛡️ My thoughts: I have been warning readers about drone warfare that can be used against the USA. Some have chosen to make light of my warnings about drones. That is foolish. Terrorists are learning how to use drones against soft targets, like churches, and you should expect that some type of drone warfare will be used in the US at some point.

VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Child Tied to Chair at Church Preschool Leads to Teacher’s Firing

A teacher at New Prospect Baptist Church Preschool in Anderson, South Carolina, was fired after a photo surfaced showing a 2-year-old child tied to a chair on November 14, an incident the parents say they were not informed about until a week later when another staff member shared the image. According to the family, the teacher who witnessed and reported the restraint to the interim director saw no action taken and resigned before notifying the child’s mother. The preschool stated that external agencies investigated the matter and that the staff member responsible was terminated upon confirmation of the policy violation. State inspection records also show multiple issues at the facility in November, including a prior violation involving bleach used around children. The family has withdrawn their daughter from the program, and although the incident was reported to law enforcement, officials determined it did not meet the threshold for criminal charges.

🛡️ My thoughts: You are a MANDATED reporter. It is a crime in most states to not report suspected cases of child abuse and sexual assault. Take this seriously. Most cops will take joy at arresting those that choose not to report offenses of child abuse. The bible is clear about your role in reporting child crimes.

Matthew 18:6 (ESV):

“But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Daughter Charged After Assaulting Mother at South Hadley Church

Police in South Hadley, Massachusetts, responded to a disturbance at a local church on Thanksgiving afternoon, where they found a mother and daughter engaged in a physical altercation. Officers reported that after a verbal dispute, the daughter allegedly punched and spat on her mother as well as nearby bystanders. The woman, a resident of Springfield, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery along with two additional counts of simple assault and battery.

🛡️ My thoughts: Domestic violence leads the list for reasons of violence at a church. Stay informed about your congregants troubles so you can intercede when necessary or provide a watchful eye for trouble. Pastors, you must communicate potential troubles with your safety ministry so that they can stop problems before they occur. They work in tandem with you to protect everyone.

Two People Arrested for Intoxicated Altercation in Kentucky Church Parking Lot

Two individuals, ages 35 and 37, were arrested in Lexington, Kentucky, after deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office found them in a church parking lot off Wren Road early Wednesday morning, reportedly screaming at each other while intoxicated. Both individuals had visible injuries and were charged with assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Paramedics treated their injuries on scene before they were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

🛡️ My thoughts: Most crimes occur in the church parking lot (around 70%) and most of those crimes happen outside of service hours. Make sure you have a 4k video system to help police identify and prosecute trouble makers and to help monitor your church for problems.

SEX CRIMES

Pastor at Torrance Church Accused in Undercover Sting

A pastor from South Bay Church of God in Torrance, California, is facing a felony charge after an undercover sting operation conducted by the citizen group “Caught Fished” alleged he attempted to meet someone he believed was a 16-year-old minor for lewd purposes. The 54-year-old pastor, who has prior affiliations with a Florida church and a past political campaign, was reportedly recorded exchanging explicit messages and arriving at a meeting location where he was confronted by the group. Church members expressed shock at the allegations, noting they were unaware of details beyond what was shown in the released video. The pastor was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on December 12, 2025.

🛡️ My thoughts: Pedophiles target jobs where they can have easy access to children and potential victims. That includes coaches, teachers, and clergy. A background check on a potential pastor for your church shouldn’t include just a background check by computer. It should be an enhanced background where you talk to neighbors, family members, friends of family members, old congregants, old employers, etc. You will be amazed at what you will uncover.

Central Minnesota Priest Charged With Sexual Abuse and Threats

A priest in central Minnesota has been charged in Stearns County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, stalking, and multiple counts of threatening violence after a woman reported ongoing abuse connected to spiritual guidance she received over several years in Little Falls and St. Cloud. According to investigators, concerns about inappropriate behavior were raised to diocesan leadership as early as 2022, leading to administrative leave and treatment, though the priest later returned to ministry under restrictions and was subsequently appointed to several parishes across multiple communities in 2024. Allegations detailed in the criminal complaint include physical assaults, threats to kill the woman, dangerous behavior while driving, and ongoing inappropriate contact, prompting the diocese to again remove the priest from ministry pending judicial proceedings.

🛡️ My thoughts: Why would you bring someone back if it was serious enough to send them to “treatment?” We do not do enough to protect the vulnerable in our churches. People stop coming to church because of incidents like this. We need to do a better job as the Body of Christ to stop this. The Lord can forgive them for their sins, but we must protect the innocent. That includes not letting them alone with vulnerable people and children.

Psalm 82:3 (ESV)

“Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; uphold the rights of the afflicted and the destitute.”

Titus 1:7 (ESV)

“For an overseer… must be above reproach.”

Gainesville Pastor Arrested for Failing to Report Child Sex Abuse at Church

A 55-year-old pastor at Ignite Life Center in Gainesville, Florida was arrested after allegedly failing to report multiple child sexual abuse incidents connected to the church and discouraging others from reporting them. According to a sworn complaint, church leadership became aware of abuse beginning in 2019 involving a ministry student who later went on to assault additional minors during a 2021 summer camp, where he had unsupervised access to children. Despite multiple disclosures to leadership, no report was made until 2023, and further allegations emerged involving teenagers connected to other church leaders. The pastor, who also serves as a police chaplain, pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and awaits a January court date.

🛡️ My thoughts: Remember, above, when I said the police will be happy to arrest you if you fail to report as mandated? I know the arresting officer had some satisfaction in this arrest. I know I would. Why are we failing to report crimes in the church? Because you are afraid of your church’s reputation? The Lord has something to say about that:

Ephesians 5:11 (ESV)

“Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”

Volunteer Youth Leader Charged with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material at Houston-Area Church

A 27-year-old volunteer youth leader at Second Baptist Church in Harris County, Texas, was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with one felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, investigators were first alerted in August after a report that the volunteer had allegedly confessed to struggling with viewing illegal content while actively serving in a role supervising children. A search warrant executed at the individual’s home led deputies to recover 23 illicit images from personal devices, 14 of which had been previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Digital forensics also revealed browsing history consistent with the recovered material. The individual was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $15,000 bond, with conditions prohibiting contact with areas where children gather and preventing any future church volunteer involvement.

ARSON/FIRES

Renewal Life Church in Chicago Destroyed by Massive Fire

A large Thanksgiving Day fire completely destroyed Renewal Life Church on South Emerald Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Chicago Fire Department crews responded Thursday afternoon to heavy flames engulfing the three-story structure, which ultimately collapsed as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. Officials reported no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The building was unoccupied at the time, and the congregation—about 50 members—now faces the loss of their worship space as leaders determine where future services may be held.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that you need a 4k video system and a fire/burglar alarm for your church.

Suspect Arrested After Arson Damages Calvary Baptist Church in Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Authorities arrested a 49-year-old man on Sunday after an early-morning arson damaged Calvary Baptist Church near State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. First responders arrived around 1:30 a.m. to find an active fire inside the building and signs of forced entry, and investigators later determined the blaze had been intentionally set. Surveillance footage helped identify a person of interest, prompting deputies to locate a nearby trailer and take the suspect into custody several hours later. Officials initially warned the public that the individual was considered armed and dangerous, and charges are still pending.

🛡️ My thoughts:

Vehicle Collisions

St. Petersburg Church Damaged After Stolen Cars Crash Into Building

Two stolen vehicles crashed into a care building belonging to Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida, prompting a police investigation. Witnesses reported that several teenagers fled the scene after the crash, which caused significant damage to clothing and food supplies used for community outreach. No injuries were reported, and church leaders expressed gratitude that the incident did not result in fatalities. As repairs begin, the church has temporarily moved its human resources services to another building while continuing its mission to support local youth and reduce crime in the community.

🛡️ My thoughts: Again, we have a repeated theme of vehicles colliding with churches. Although unintentional, you must prepare your pedestrian areas and your church for ramming attacks as well as major collisions. Bollards and other traffic devices need to be installed to protect your people.

DUI Crash Damages Garden Valley Church in Garden City, Kansas

A Garden City woman was arrested after driving into Garden Valley Church early Saturday morning in Garden City, Kansas. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of East Campbell Street, where they found a vehicle that had jumped a curb, struck a sign and fire hydrant, and then crashed into the church building. Investigators determined the 45-year-old driver had nearly collided with a parked car before overcorrecting and losing control. She was found to be driving under the influence and was booked into the county jail.

PROPERTY CRIME

Treasurer Accused of Embezzling Over $122,000 from Bible Baptist Church in Marion, North Carolina

A 46-year-old woman from Marion, North Carolina, is awaiting trial after being charged with embezzling an estimated $122,948 from Bible Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for more than a decade. According to the Marion Police Department, church leaders discovered significant financial discrepancies after noticing bank balances did not match expected totals, later learning that donations designated for various ministries, including missions, were not reaching their intended destinations. The woman resigned from her role after concerns were raised and was subsequently arrested and booked into the McDowell County Jail. She has since appeared in court and is seeking new legal representation as the case proceeds.

🛡️ My thoughts: See my article, below, on how to protect your tithes.

INTERNATIONAL

Nigerian Anglican Priest Killed After Month-Long Kidnapping

An Anglican priest who was abducted from his home in Kaduna State, Nigeria, on October 28 was killed after spending nearly a month in captivity, according to the Church of Nigeria. The priest was taken along with his wife and daughter during a surge in kidnappings and violence affecting the northwest region, a situation that has drawn international concern. Church leadership confirmed the killing in a public statement expressing deep sorrow, noting that the incident reflects the broader security crisis impacting religious communities throughout the country.

Sudan Churches Vandalized with Islamic Declarations in Coordinated Attacks

Two churches in Port Sudan, Sudan, were vandalized last week when individuals spray-painted Islamic declarations on their exterior walls, including the Islamic Shahadah and other religious phrases. The Sudan Evangelical Presbyterian Church and a nearby Orthodox Church—both located across from a police station and near government offices—were defaced in what appears to be coordinated acts of vandalism captured on security cameras. The incidents occurred amid the country’s ongoing civil conflict, which has heightened tensions and placed religious minorities at increased risk. Local authorities have reportedly taken no action, and one congregation chose not to file a formal complaint to avoid worsening community tensions, instead painting over the graffiti.

Gunmen Attack Nigerian Church, Abduct Priest and Parishioners

Islamist militants attacked the Church of Cherubim and Seraphim in Kogi State, Nigeria, on December 1, 2025, opening fire and abducting the priest, his wife, and several parishioners in what authorities say is part of a growing pattern of jihadist violence targeting Christian communities in the country’s central and northern regions. Worshippers fled as armed assailants stormed the newly opened church, forcibly seizing those who remained inside. The incident occurred amid a broader surge in kidnappings, including a separate abduction in Sokoto State the previous day, underscoring escalating insecurity faced by churches, schools, and rural communities.

China Arrests 18 Zion Church Leaders in Guangxi Province Crackdown

Chinese authorities arrested 18 leaders of Zion Church in Guangxi Province as part of an intensifying crackdown on unregistered Christian congregations across the country. Officials accused the Protestant house church leaders of “illegally using information networks,” a charge that allows them to be held indefinitely in pre-trial detention and could lead to prison sentences of up to three years. Advocacy groups report this as the largest action against a single church since the Cultural Revolution, noting that the individuals were targeted solely for practicing their faith outside of state-approved structures. Zion Church, one of China’s largest unregistered congregations with more than 5,000 members, now joins a growing list of churches disrupted or shut down amid nationwide pressure on Christian communities.

