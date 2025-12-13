VIOLENT CRIME/CRIMES AGAINST PERSONS

Man Arrested After Threats and Gunfire Outside Anchor Baptist Church in Mississippi

Deputies in Lafayette County, Mississippi, arrested a 34-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shouted threats and profanity toward members of Anchor Baptist Church on Highway 7 South before firing multiple shots into the air from a vehicle. Church members provided a description of the silver SUV involved, allowing deputies to locate and stop the vehicle shortly afterward. The passenger, who appeared heavily intoxicated, was taken into custody without incident, and multiple firearms—including the handgun used—were seized. Authorities reported no injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was released without charges following the investigation.

🛡️ My thoughts: I did a debrief on this incident in the video below.

Body Found After Third-Alarm Fire at Vacant Rochester Church

A body was discovered during demolition work following a third-alarm fire at a vacant church on Forbes Street in Rochester, New York. The fire occurred early Sunday morning in the city’s 19th Ward and burned for approximately two hours before being brought under control, causing extensive damage to the structure. Demolition crews clearing debris later in the week located the body within the rubble, prompting an active police and fire investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, with authorities not releasing the individual’s identity at the time of reporting.

🛡️ My thoughts: Many homeless frequent abandoned churches to seek shelter. They will build fires, much like a campfire, in the building and cause issues like this. If you own an abandoned church, you need to keep it secure and do frequent checks to ensure safety.

Shooting Threats Prompt Lockdown at North Carolina Church

Authorities investigated threats made against staff at the Highlands Episcopal Church of the Incarnation on Main Street in Highlands, North Carolina, after a call reported a shooting threat and a possible explosive device inside the church’s daycare facility. Police responded Thursday morning, searched the church and surrounding area, and implemented a lockdown that included nearby businesses, a local school, and multiple child care facilities, with evacuations carried out as a precaution. A bomb team assisted in the response, and state and county law enforcement agencies were called in to support the investigation. Officials later confirmed the area was cleared and the lockdown lifted Thursday evening, while the investigation into the source of the threats remains ongoing.

🛡️ My thoughts: I put out a bulletin on Friday discussing issues like this as Christmas draws near. Please read it and be ready.

SEX CRIMES

Ohio Man Charged With Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Linked to LDS Community

A 72-year-old man connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was charged in Ohio federal court with attempting to sexually exploit a minor and with coercion and enticement after authorities learned he had been sending coded, sexually explicit letters to a Utah girl for several months. According to investigators, the girl’s father uncovered the coded language on Nov. 5 after overhearing a video call, leading to a broader investigation that also uncovered allegations involving another child in Ohio. Federal documents state the man admitted past abuse to the victims’ fathers and had expressed intentions to begin a repentance process with his local bishop. The church reported the allegations to law enforcement as they became known and stated it is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

Pastor Steps Down from Lighthouse Apostolic Faith Church in Harrisburg, Illinois Amid Assault Charges

A former pastor of Lighthouse Apostolic Faith Church in Harrisburg, Illinois, has stepped down after being charged in Moultrie County with two counts of criminal sexual assault. The individual was arrested in November on a warrant issued near Sullivan, Illinois, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week. The church released a statement acknowledging the allegations and announcing that its lead pastoral duties will be assumed by another church leader while the legal process unfolds.

Miami Church Driver Accused of Sending Sexual Messages to Minor

A driver employed by Ministerio Internacional Jesús El Salvador in Miami, Florida, was arrested after police say he sent sexually explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl he transported to and from church classes. The suspect, age 23, faces charges including promoting sexual performance by a child, transmitting harmful material to a minor, and soliciting and luring a child for sex. The investigation began when the victim’s mother discovered the messages and alerted authorities, leading Miami Police and Special Victims/ICAC detectives to conduct an undercover operation in which they posed as the victim to gather evidence. Police stated there may be additional victims and urged parents to closely monitor their children’s communications and report any suspicious behavior.

ARSON/FIRES

Fire Destroys The Lord’s Church on Meyer Avenue in Evansville, Indiana

Early on the morning of December 8, 2025, fire crews in Evansville, Indiana, responded to a major blaze at The Lord’s Church on the 900 block of Meyer Avenue, where arriving units found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to manage hot spots, and although no injuries were reported, the church suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and church leadership noted that while the building can be rebuilt, it will not be the same.

Teens Charged After Arson Attacks Target Church Property and American Flag in Florida

Two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, are facing multiple felony charges after a series of arsons in Cape Coral, Florida, that included burning an American flag and setting fire to a church sign at Cape Christian Church, according to police. The incidents began with fires intentionally set inside restrooms at the Pelican Baseball Complex, causing extensive damage, and escalated the following day when additional fires were set at the same complex, spreading to a nearby city building. Authorities say the teens later went to the church, where they ignited a church T-shirt and sign before leaving the area and returning again, at which point they were detained. Police reported the teens were found with THC, and one was also in possession of alcohol, and both now face charges including first-degree arson, criminal mischief, desecration of a flag, and drug-related offenses.

🛡️ My thoughts: This is your weekly reminder that your church needs a 4k video system and a burglar and fire alarm.

PROPERTY CRIME

Multiple Cleveland Churches Hit by Widespread Vehicle Break-Ins During Sunday Services

Several Cleveland churches experienced a wave of vehicle break-ins during Sunday services on December 7, 2025, leaving dozens of worshippers with shattered windows and stolen property. Six vehicles were damaged outside the House of God Church of Cleveland, with two neighboring churches — including Mt. Esther M Baptist Church — also reporting vandalism. Police additionally responded to St. Stephen’s Church, where 20 vehicles were broken into, and Open Door Missionary Baptist Church, where nine more were targeted. The incidents follow similar break-ins reported two weeks earlier in the same area, heightening concerns among residents who say the repeated attacks have created a growing sense of insecurity across the community.

🛡️ My thoughts: They hit your church parking lot because you are tied up for at least an hour. That is an hour that they get free reign on every car in the parking lot. You must have security in your parking lot. 75% of crime at churches occur there.

Hate Crime Graffiti Discovered at Grace Tabernacle Family Life Outreach Center in Kansas City, Kansas

A children’s choir at Grace Tabernacle Family Life Outreach Center in Kansas City, Kansas, discovered a racial slur spray-painted on the church Friday afternoon, prompting a hate crime investigation. The vandalism, which targeted the congregation, was reported to police, who confirmed the graffiti met the criteria for a hate crime and canvassed the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage. Church leaders emphasized that the building—intended as a place of safety and worship for families—was violated by an act of hate, yet affirmed their commitment to continue their mission and urged the community to respond with love rather than anger.

INTERNATIONAL

Gunmen Kill Five in Separate Church and Market Attacks in Anambra State, Nigeria

Five people were killed on Sunday in two violent attacks in Anambra State, Nigeria. In Lilu community, Ihiala Local Government Area, gunmen stormed St. Andrews Anglican Church during worship, firing indiscriminately, resulting in the death of a clergy family member and damage to the church building and property. Hours later, at Afor Market Junction in Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area, armed attackers arrived in an SUV and opened fire, killing four young men before fleeing. Police said they confirmed both incidents as cult-related and reported that prior arrests had already provided intelligence leads, which are now being actively pursued. However, the Nigerian government has proven to be an untrustworthy source of information due to corruption.

🛡️ My thoughts: The Nigerian government is giving information to jihadists, so I do not trust that this is actually a cult killing.

Pastor Fatally Shot Outside His Home in Gujranwala After Relocating for Safety from Earlier Extremist Attack

A pastor in Gujranwala, Pakistan, who had previously survived an extremist shooting in Islamabad two months earlier, was fatally shot on December 5, 2025, outside his residence in the Islam Colony area along Sialkot Road. The 45-year-old had relocated with his family to Gujranwala seeking safety, yet an unidentified assailant approached on a motorcycle and opened fire as he prepared to drive his daughter to college. He was taken to Civil Hospital Gujranwala, where he later died from his injuries. Police collected evidence, including CCTV footage, and a First Information Report was filed as Christian communities across Pakistan expressed renewed fear over escalating attacks. His funeral was held the next day at Saint Paul Presbyterian Church in Gujranwala.

Arson and Vandalism Reported in Christian Village of Taybeh in the West Bank

In the early morning hours of December 5, 2025, masked individuals identified as settlers attacked the predominantly Christian village of Taybeh in the West Bank’s Ramallah area. The attackers set fire to two vehicles belonging to a local family and sprayed racist graffiti on nearby homes before fleeing when confronted by villagers. The incident occurred just ahead of the village’s Christmas market, an event attended by diplomats and residents, heightening concerns within the community. Reports indicate this marks the sixth similar attack in recent months, prompting renewed alarm from human rights groups over rising religiously motivated violence in the region.

