Release of ISIS al Naba Issue 522

Date: Nov 20, 2025

Source: Telegram Channel (REDACTED)

Overview

ISIS released Issue 522 of its weekly publication al Naba. The issue highlights recent operations across West Africa, Central Africa, Mozambique, Syria, and the Sahel. The content follows the group’s usual propaganda format, but the scale of attacks on Christians and the continued activity of ISIS branches in Africa present information that Church security teams should monitor.

This bulletin outlines the operational themes from the publication and provides assessment notes for readers in the United States and Africa.

Key Points From Issue 522

Large scale attacks on Christian communities in Congo, Mozambique, and Nigeria.

Multiple churches burned in Mozambique, with more than 360 Christian homes destroyed.

Around 80 Christians killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in separate attacks.

Continued ISIS operations in Nigeria, including the claimed killing of a Nigerian brigade commander.

Persistent targeting of Christian villages, Christian property, and Christian population centers.

Infographic in the issue reports 36 global ISIS operations for the week, with high casualty counts in Africa.

Editorial section reinforces the ideological justification for violence against non Islamic governments and societies.

Assessment for Readers in the United States

High Activity Abroad Means Greater Propaganda Reach

Active ISIS branches in Africa increase the volume of propaganda. More propaganda increases the likelihood that lone actors in the United States may be influenced or encouraged. Soft Targets Remain a Priority for ISIS

The publication repeatedly highlights attacks on Christian communities. Churches remain symbolic targets in ISIS ideology. This supports continued attention to security during services and events. Operational Success Against Foreign Military Targets

Attacks on Nigerian army units and the killing of a senior commander show confidence and capability. When a group feels successful abroad, its messaging often shifts toward global audiences, including Western sympathizers. Election Year Vulnerability

Combined with tensions in the Middle East and domestic political friction, global jihadist propaganda can raise the risk of individualized, low signature threats against churches or Christian organizations. Recommended Actions for Churches in the United States Maintain trained and visible security during services.

Monitor entrances and parking areas with consistent coverage.

Review medical capability within the ministry since many attacks abroad affect large civilian populations.

Reinforce communication plans within the security team so information moves quickly if a threat appears.

Assessment for Readers in Africa

Africa Remains the Most Active ISIS Theater

The majority of attacks in Issue 522 occurred in Central Africa, Mozambique, and West Africa. These areas remain central to ISIS expansion. Christian Communities Are Primary Targets

The publication openly celebrates killings of Christians, destruction of churches, and burning of homes. This mirrors patterns seen during previous ISIS expansion phases. Weak Government Control Increases Risk

Many attacks occur in regions with limited military presence. Villages and churches near contested territory face higher vulnerability. Regional Spillover Risk

Attacks in Congo, Mozambique, and Nigeria can influence surrounding countries as fighters, weapons, and ideology move across borders. Recommended Actions for Churches in Africa Strengthen early warning and communication between nearby congregations.

Use teams to watch for unusual activity near church compounds, especially before and after services.

Coordinate with local authorities where practical, even if response times are limited.

Maintain accountability and safe movement for children’s ministry areas during services.

If possible, use encrypted apps to communicate amongst each other. Regional governments are monitoring telecommunications and there are reports that some government officials are giving that information to ISIS and other bad actors.

Overall Assessment

ISIS remains operational and focused on symbolic targets. Activity in Africa continues to rise. The latest issue of al Naba reinforces the group’s intent toward Christians worldwide. While the publication does not signal a new directive toward the West, its messaging supports the same ideology that drives lone actor violence.

Continued attention to physical security, communication, observation skills, and spiritual readiness remains necessary for churches.

For Paid Subscribers (*GRAPHIC*)

Below this point I am providing the full al Naba Issue 522 newsletter in its original language for reference. The document is published by ISIS in Arabic. I am placing it here so paid subscribers who work in security, intelligence, or ministry leadership can review the source material directly if they choose to.

***WARNING***

This issue is extremely graphic