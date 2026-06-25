June Shooting Skills: Building Speed, Accuracy, and Better Decision Making

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There is a sheet at the bottom of this article with all of the drills on it for you to download and bring to the range.

This month marks the halfway point in the annual program, and we're beginning to combine the fundamentals we've built over the past several months into more demanding drills. The focus shifts from simply shooting accurately to making sound decisions under pressure while maintaining accountability for every round fired. The accompanying video walks through each drill, explains the purpose behind it, and highlights common mistakes that can slow you down or reduce your accuracy.

This Month’s Training Includes

Paid subscribers will work through training that includes:

Building greater consistency with precision shooting.

Improving draw speed while maintaining accountability.

Multi target engagement and rapid target identification.

Better reloads and weapon manipulation under time pressure.

Decision making drills that force you to identify the correct threat instead of simply shooting the closest target.

Rifle exercises that reinforce movement, use of cover, and efficient weapon handling for those who choose to train with a patrol rifle.

Each lesson includes live demonstrations, coaching points, and explanations of why these skills apply to church security and personal defense.

If you’d like access to the complete training video, printable drill sheets, and the full monthly shooting program, become a paid subscriber and train alongside us each month.

My Gear List for This Month

This is the gear I’m using this month that you may see on screen.

My Pistol/Rifle Setup

Pistol

Staccato XC

Trijicon SRO

Surefire X300

Speer Gold Dot Ammo

Safariland Holster (RDS)

Rifle

Daniel Defense MK 18

Aimpoint PRO

Streamlight ProTac light

Blueforce Gear Sling

Previous Months Drills