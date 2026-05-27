Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Yearlong Shooting Skills Series: May-Night Shooting

Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
May 27, 2026
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This is the 5th in a yearlong series of shooting drills for church security teams. The drills become more challenging as the year goes along. This month, we talk about night shooting. Like many of you, I had difficulty finding a place to shoot at night, so I show you how to use the Mantis system to use with your firearms and set up the same live fire drills in a simulated environment in your house or church. The course of fire can be downloaded below.

Here is a list of equipment with I am using along with links to find the same item. Some of these links are affiliate links.

DOWNLOAD THE LIST OF SHOOTING DRILLS👇

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