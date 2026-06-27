ISIS Issues New Call to Attack Churches: Roll Call Intel Briefing for the Week

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This week’s Roll Call Bulletin keeps the alert level at Orange and focuses on ISIS calls for attacks on churches, drone threats against soft targets, Iran-linked threats against synagogues, improvised incendiary devices at gatherings, and ISIS recruitment of Gen Z through gaming and social media. The training focus is trusted insiders, with a hard look at supervision, child safety, accountability, background checks, restroom sweeps, and making sure no one is ever alone with a child.

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✅ ISIS-linked networks are calling for attacks on churches

✅ FBI warns drones could be used against soft targets and crowds

✅ Iran-linked networks remain a serious threat to synagogues

✅ Improvised fire and explosive devices remain a concern at gatherings

✅ ISIS is targeting young people through gaming and social media

✅ Training topic: trusted insiders, supervision, accountability, and child safety

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