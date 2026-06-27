Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

ISIS Issues New Call to Attack Churches: Roll Call Intel Briefing for the Week

Multiple threat vectors emerging for churches in the coming weeks
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
Jun 27, 2026

Producing intel like this each week is time consuming and costly. If this material helps you, please consider upgrading your subscription if you can afford it.

Report Suspicious Activity Here

This week’s Roll Call Bulletin keeps the alert level at Orange and focuses on ISIS calls for attacks on churches, drone threats against soft targets, Iran-linked threats against synagogues, improvised incendiary devices at gatherings, and ISIS recruitment of Gen Z through gaming and social media. The training focus is trusted insiders, with a hard look at supervision, child safety, accountability, background checks, restroom sweeps, and making sure no one is ever alone with a child.

Cwt Rollcall 070326
406KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

✅ ISIS-linked networks are calling for attacks on churches
✅ FBI warns drones could be used against soft targets and crowds
✅ Iran-linked networks remain a serious threat to synagogues
✅ Improvised fire and explosive devices remain a concern at gatherings
✅ ISIS is targeting young people through gaming and social media
✅ Training topic: trusted insiders, supervision, accountability, and child safety

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture