A Police Officer Shot the Wrong Man in Montreal. Your Church Team Could Do the Same.

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Today a police officer in Montreal shot and killed an innocent man during an active shooter call, and church security people are already lining up to criticize her. I am going live to say what most of them do not want to hear: a lot of you would have done the exact same thing. I will break down what happened, why that officer fired on the wrong man, and how the same selection and training failures are sitting on church security teams right now. We will end in the Word on the one thing that keeps you from killing the wrong person.

What we will cover

What happened in Montreal this morning, and what the official statements are careful not to say

Why that officer shot the wrong man, from thirty years of reading footage like this

The hard reason this keeps happening: wrong people in the role, never trained

Why owning a gun is not the same as being ready to use it

The church security people criticizing this officer who would get the same result

What you are really doing when you fill a slot instead of building a protector

“I would rather be shot than shoot the wrong person,” and why discernment is built, not issued

Hebrews 5:14, and how trained discernment is the difference between saving a life and taking the wrong one

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