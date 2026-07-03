Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Roll Call Briefing: MULTIPLE VIOLENT CRIMES AT CHURCHES THIS WEEK

This is the roll call briefing that you watch/give to your safety ministry before they start work Sunday.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
Jul 03, 2026

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This week I want to highlight a good Christian family with a great clothing brand: “Jesus Camo.” I love this stuff and the money supports a great family doing this as a side hustle. I’m not making any money, but you are getting 25% off because you are a CWT follower! Use code “CWT25” to make that happen.

🟢 This week’s Roll Call Briefing includes:

✅ Current threat assessment and why the alert level remains High (Orange)
✅ World Cup and Fourth of July security concerns, including drone threats
✅ ISIS propaganda, Iranian proxy activity, and attacks targeting Christians worldwide
✅ Five major church violence incidents and the lessons every safety team should learn
✅ New sexual abuse case and what church security should be watching for
✅ This week’s team discussion: protecting your pastor during the post service meet and greet
✅ Prayer, Scripture, and practical action items your team can use before Sunday

Cwt Rollcall 071026
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