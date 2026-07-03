Roll Call Briefing: MULTIPLE VIOLENT CRIMES AT CHURCHES THIS WEEK

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This week I want to highlight a good Christian family with a great clothing brand: “Jesus Camo.” I love this stuff and the money supports a great family doing this as a side hustle. I’m not making any money, but you are getting 25% off because you are a CWT follower! Use code “CWT25” to make that happen.

🟢 This week’s Roll Call Briefing includes:

✅ Current threat assessment and why the alert level remains High (Orange)

✅ World Cup and Fourth of July security concerns, including drone threats

✅ ISIS propaganda, Iranian proxy activity, and attacks targeting Christians worldwide

✅ Five major church violence incidents and the lessons every safety team should learn

✅ New sexual abuse case and what church security should be watching for

✅ This week’s team discussion: protecting your pastor during the post service meet and greet

✅ Prayer, Scripture, and practical action items your team can use before Sunday

Cwt Rollcall 071026 410KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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