Weekly Roll Call Briefing: WRCB-26-32

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What Is In This Week’s Briefing

✅ Current threat level determination and the reasoning behind holding at Orange

✅ Alert posture for the week, including staffing and protocol guidance

✅ 3 intelligence items covering a mass shooting stopped by armed citizens, a foreign paid-attacker network now operating in North America, and juvenile self-radicalization targeting schools

✅ 4 church incidents from the past 3 weeks, each with the security lesson attached

✅ Training focus with 5 leader prompts you can read straight off the page at roll call

✅ Briefing intent with this week’s Scripture for your team

✅ Personnel assignment grid and the daily checklist

Honoring the 3 concealed carrier heroes that confronted an active shooter at the In & Out!

Why The Paywall Is Back

The Roll Call Briefing has always been a for those that are gracious enough to support CWT. If it weren’t for them, we could not do any of this. I opened it up in April because the threat picture at that time involved specific dangers I wanted in front of every church in the country, whether they paid or not. Those threats have passed. New ones have taken their place, but the picture is more settled, and the reason I opened the gate no longer applies. So the paywall returns.

Understand what you are and are not losing. The underlying information is still free. Every incident in this briefing appears in the Saturday Church Crime Newsletter at no cost to you. What the paid briefing gives you is the format: a finished, printable sheet you can put in your team leader’s hand before he steps in front of his people to brief a shift. That work takes hours every week, and it is what the subscription pays for. It helps pay for the analysis and personnel who help me put this all together.

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The Training Stays Free

The free training at christianwarriortraining.com is not moving behind a paywall and never will. Every intelligence analysis we publish carries a training element you can take straight to your team, and every year we release a training matrix you can use to schedule your people out for the full year. If your budget is tight, use those. They are there for you.

If your church is getting value out of these briefings, forward this to your pastor or your team leader. Then drop a comment below and tell me what your team is working on this month.

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