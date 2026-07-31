Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Roll Call Briefing July 31, 2026: ISIS Claims 80 Christian Victims as Violence Hits U.S. Churches

Eight U.S. church incidents, 80 Christian victims claimed by ISIS, and a growing lone actor threat.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves

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This week, ISIS claims more than 100 people killed or wounded, including 80 Christians, while eight separate incidents were reported at American churches.

We also look at new attack material aimed at lone actors, four threats against U.S. churches, two shootings on or near church property, and how church safety teams can protect outdoor gatherings from vehicle attacks.

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Cwt Rollcall 080726
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