Roll Call Briefing: ISIS Targets FIFA While Drone Attack Plans Surface in America

Report Suspicious Activity Here

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This week’s Christian Warrior Training Roll Call Briefing is a lighter week overall, but there are still several items church safety teams need to understand before Sunday. We cover the continued HIGH, Orange threat level, a foiled drone and gunman plot tied to public events in Washington, D.C., fresh ISIS messaging around FIFA World Cup activity, suspicious activity reports from churches, and practical training on barred or unwanted persons on church property.

✅ Threat level remains HIGH, Orange, with continued concern through major summer events

✅ Foiled drone and gunman plot targeting public gatherings in Washington, D.C.

✅ ISIS messaging calling for attacks connected to FIFA and World Cup related activity

✅ Weaponized drone concerns moving from foreign battlefields toward domestic soft targets

✅ Las Vegas churches shared suspicious activity reports involving the same scouting subject

✅ Louisiana church reported a visitor photographing and filming church property

✅ Massachusetts youth leader received antisemitic hate mail addressed to him by name

✅ Nashville church security guard assaulted by a previously barred subject

✅ Illinois church discovered a hidden phone used to spy on a woman changing

✅ Virginia church anniversary tent collapse shows why safety teams must prepare for weather and medical emergencies

✅ Training focus: managing barred, unwanted, and trespassed subjects at church

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