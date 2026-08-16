What I Carried at Church Today; Is Your EDC Adequate for Your Job?

Intel Monitor/Report Suspicious Activity

In this video, I walk through what I carry to church and why I have chosen each piece of equipment. If you carry a firearm as part of a church safety team or simply as a concealed carrier attending church, I think you need to look seriously at whether your equipment matches the threat you believe you may have to face. I cover my normal handgun setup, a smaller concealed carry option, communications, less lethal options, body armor, medical gear, and the equipment I keep available if an incident requires me to move from a handgun to a rifle. You can carry capable equipment without walking into church looking like you are headed to a SWAT callout. The goal is to blend in during normal church activities while having the equipment, training, and options necessary to protect the congregation if something happens.

Gear Mentioned in the Video

Firearms and Firearm Equipment

Holsters and Load Carrying Equipment

T.REX Arms discount: Use code CWT for 15% off eligible equipment.

Body Armor

Communications

Less Lethal

Medical and Support Equipment

Clothing and Footwear

The specific clothing is less important than the concept behind it. I want clothing that allows me to blend in with the congregation while still being able to move, run, access my firearm, and carry the equipment I need without advertising everything I have on me.

The video goes into considerably more detail about how these pieces work together and why I have different options available depending on what happens. My basic approach is simple: armor, bag, and carbine.

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