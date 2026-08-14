Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Planned Church Hostage Attack and Family Shot At After Service: Weekly Roll Call Briefing

A planned church hostage attack, a family targeted by gunfire, and the warning signs every church safety team should recognize.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
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This week’s Roll Call Briefing examines a planned hostage attack against a Florida church and the warning signs investigators uncovered before the suspect could act. We also cover the shooting of a family returning home from church, several developing terrorism concerns, violent incidents affecting churches, and how safety teams should respond when an armed suspect takes hostages.

  • A Florida suspect who allegedly cased a church and planned to take hostages

  • A family’s vehicle struck by gunfire while they were returning home from church

  • ISIS claims involving the deaths of Christians in the Congo

  • Pro ISIS requests for explosives, poison, and drone instructions

  • Iranian cyberattacks against American water systems

  • A bomb threat, suspicious death, and sex offender case involving churches

  • Recognizing leakage and pre-attack reconnaissance

  • Understanding hostage and barricaded incidents

  • Psalm 144:1 and the responsibility to prepare

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