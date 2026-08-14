Planned Church Hostage Attack and Family Shot At After Service: Weekly Roll Call Briefing

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This week’s Roll Call Briefing examines a planned hostage attack against a Florida church and the warning signs investigators uncovered before the suspect could act. We also cover the shooting of a family returning home from church, several developing terrorism concerns, violent incidents affecting churches, and how safety teams should respond when an armed suspect takes hostages.
A Florida suspect who allegedly cased a church and planned to take hostages
A family’s vehicle struck by gunfire while they were returning home from church
ISIS claims involving the deaths of Christians in the Congo
Pro ISIS requests for explosives, poison, and drone instructions
Iranian cyberattacks against American water systems
A bomb threat, suspicious death, and sex offender case involving churches
Recognizing leakage and pre-attack reconnaissance
Understanding hostage and barricaded incidents
Psalm 144:1 and the responsibility to prepare
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