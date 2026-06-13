Roll Call Briefing: Multiple Shootings at Churches-American 250 Intel

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Cwt Rollcall 061926 416KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This week’s Roll Call Briefing is out, and it’s a heavy one. Here’s what your team needs to know going into Sunday:

🔸 We’re holding at Condition ORANGE, and I’m extending it through the end of July. I explain why, including a federal bulletin that went to law enforcement but not to you.

🔸 A brand new ISIS media unit fixated on cathedrals, the Pope, and homegrown American attackers

🔸 ISIS formally renews its ultimatum against Christians in Africa

🔸 An ISIS supporter charged in New Jersey after discussing attacks on places of worship

🔸 Why your church’s World Cup watch party is a soft target

🔸 The 764 network: an extremist threat hunting the kids in your youth group

🔸 Five incidents this week, including two parish festivals hit on the same night and two threats stopped because somebody reported what they saw

🔸 Training focus: rammings don’t end when the vehicle stops

The full briefing PDF is free for every church. Download it, print it, and run your team through it Sunday morning.

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