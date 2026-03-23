Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

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Year Long Shooting Program: Month Three

This month is Rescue Month
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

March Members Only Shooting Progression

First, thank you. Your support keeps this channel running and makes free training possible for everyone else.

Month three of the year-long progression. This session is called Rescue Week, anchored in Psalm 82:4: “Rescue the weak and needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” That is not just a theme. That is the reason we train.

This month we push further on pistol fundamentals, step into hostage rescue shot placement, and add rifle-to-pistol transitions for close quarters. You will also see a live malfunction on camera. I left it in on purpose because working through a bad round under pressure is part of the job.

Below the paywall: the full drill sheet, round counts, rep structure, and target setup notes.

Stay consistent. Build month by month. Your congregation deserves a prepared protector.

In His Service, Keith

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