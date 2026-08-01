Live Subscriber Q&A

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I spent nearly two hours answering questions from Christian Warrior Training subscribers about firearms, training, church leadership, team standards, and the security problems many churches are still refusing to address.

In this paid subscriber Q&A, I answer:

✅ What firearm should a church security team member carry?

✅ Should you carry with a round in the chamber?

✅ How much training should you complete before carrying a new handgun at church?

✅ Is a concealed carry permit enough preparation to protect a congregation?

✅ Should church security officers carry openly or concealed?

✅ How should armed and unarmed team members be positioned?

✅ Can a church rely on a hired police officer as its security plan?

✅ What should you do when church leaders refuse to lock doors or install bollards?

✅ How do you document security concerns that leadership keeps ignoring?

✅ How should churches secure children’s ministry areas?

✅ Should concealed carriers serving in the choir, on stage, or in the audio booth be included in the security plan?

✅ How do you handle aging team members whose physical or shooting abilities have declined?

✅ Should churches conduct annual background checks on safety team members?

✅ Is security film a useful alternative when bullet resistant glass is outside the budget?

✅ What should your team do if someone approaches the church carrying a rifle?

✅ Are cameras a force multiplier or simply evidence after an attack?

✅ How can a church pursue federal security grant money?

I also gave paid subscribers an early look at the new Christian Warrior Intelligence Dashboard and explained how it can help churches monitor threats and suspicious activity.

Paid subscribers can watch the complete replay below. If you are not yet a paid subscriber, upgrade your subscription to watch this Q&A and support the training, intelligence, and resources Christian Warrior Training provides to churches.

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