Track Church Threats With the New CWT Intelligence Dashboard

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The CWT Intelligence Monitor Is Now Live

Christian Warrior Training has launched a new intelligence dashboard built specifically for churches, pastors, and security teams. The CWT Intelligence Monitor collects public reporting on violence, threats, shootings, arson, theft, vandalism, suspicious activity, and other incidents involving faith communities.

The dashboard allows you to filter incidents by time, severity, location, and religious institution. You can review activity on a United States map, monitor incidents overseas, search the incident feed, track the current CWT threat level, and see which types of incidents are increasing. It also includes a weekly situation report and a printable briefing that can be used with your security team.

This project required a significant investment to build, and it carries recurring costs to keep it operating and collecting current information. We believe it can give church leaders and security teams a clearer picture of what is happening so they can make informed decisions and better protect their congregations.

The monitor uses public source information and should be treated as a situational awareness tool. Reports should be verified through original sources and official channels before they are used to make operational decisions.

Paid Subscribers Get Access First

We are releasing the CWT Intelligence Monitor to paid subscribers first. This gives those who financially support Christian Warrior Training the first opportunity to use the dashboard and become familiar with its features.

We plan to make the dashboard available to the rest of our subscribers at a later date. For now, paid subscribers can begin using it at the link below.

Access the CWT Intelligence Monitor