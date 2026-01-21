January Shooting Drills: Month One of a Yearlong Program

This is Month One of the yearlong progressive shooting program.

The goal is simple. Build real defensive shooting skill over twelve months using drills you can run on your own. No classes required. No perfect range days required. Just consistent work.

January is intentionally basic. Not easy. Basic.

If you skip fundamentals, everything built on top of them collapses later. This month is about accuracy, recoil control, and honest self assessment.

The full January drill sheet is available for free. Everyone can download it and run it on their own. That part matters to me. Training should not be locked behind a paywall.

What paid subscribers get this month

Paid subscribers get access to a full range video where I run the January drills myself and explain what I am seeing in real time.

That includes:

Why each drill exists and what problem it is solving

What to focus on when things are not going right

How cold, gloves, clothing, fatigue, and stress affect performance

Mistakes, corrections, and problem solving as they happen

Rifle setup, zeroing reality, and malfunctions encountered on the range

How these drills translate to church security and family defense

This is not a highlight reel. It is a real training session, mistakes included.

The January drill sheet is free for everyone. The range video and commentary are for paid subscribers.

Why there is paid content

Everyone gets the drill sheet. That part is important to me. I do not want training locked behind a paywall.

The paid side is for those who want more than a list of drills. You get the full range video where I’m running the drills myself and talking through what I’m seeing, what I’m fixing, and why I’m doing it that way. You’ll see mistakes, cold hands, gear issues, and problem solving in real time. That’s how real training looks.

Paid subscriptions help me keep this going and keep putting out free material for everyone else. If you want the extra layer, it’s there. If not, you still get the work.

