URGENT Intelligence Briefing: Threats Facing Your Church Tomorrow

onight I will be hosting a short live session to discuss the current conflict involving Iran and what it could mean for churches here in the United States.

International conflicts often create ripple effects at home. When tensions rise between the United States and hostile regimes, security agencies begin watching for retaliation, proxy activity, and lone actor threats. Churches are sometimes included in these concerns because they are open gatherings with predictable schedules.

During this livestream I will walk through the latest developments, discuss the realistic risks churches should understand right now, and look at what Scripture teaches about protecting the innocent. We will also spend some time looking at Romans 13 and what it means when the Bible speaks about restraining evil.

The goal of this discussion is awareness and discernment so that churches can remain open, continue worshiping Christ, and operate with wisdom during uncertain times.

