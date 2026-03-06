Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Weekly Roll Call Briefing (No Paywall This Week)

Iran update, lone wolf actor risks, multiple violent incidents at churches this week.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
Mar 06, 2026

The roll call briefing is a benefit to those that are gaciously providing a paid subscription to help CWT reach more people. There is no paywall this week due to terror developments.

Paywall note: I removed the paywall on this week’s Roll Call Briefing because of the current situation with Iran and the elevated threat environment for churches. I want every church to have access to this information.

This post includes a video of me delivering the briefing, plus the downloadable PDF below. Use whichever works best for your team: watch the video together, review the PDF together, or do both.

Normally, this weekly roll call briefing is an added benefit for paid subscribers. Most of this information is available across the site, I’m simply packaging it in one place to make it easy for Safety Ministry leaders to brief their teams. I will not put critical intelligence behind a paywall. We also provide free training to churches, you can access it anytime by using the Training link above.

DON’T FORGET TO JOIN OUR WARRIOR BIBLE STUDY EACH WEEK. SIGN UP TO RECEIVE THEM BY EMAIL.

Christian Warrior Bible Study
A Bible study rooted in Scripture for men and women with a warrior’s calling, those who stand ready to protect others, serve faithfully, and live out Christian courage in the hard places of life.
By Keith Graves
03 13 26
414KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download this roll call briefing and brief your team prior to the beginning of the shift with this information. Or, you can have them watch the video above.
Download

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graves and Associates INC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture