Targeting Churches Is Not Protest: A Minnesota Situation Update

I went live tonight to give a brief situation update following the unrest in Minnesota and the disruption of a church service in Saint Paul last Sunday. With another Sunday approaching, I wanted to help Christians and church leaders think clearly about what’s happening, what may come next, and how to prepare without fear.

The live covers recent reporting, biblical guidance on gathering and obedience, and practical steps churches can take right now. This was not meant to create panic, but to provide clarity and wisdom for those heading into Sunday services.

