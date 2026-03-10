Terror Agent Explains How Hezbollah Sleeper Cells Work in The U.S.

Why I’m Reposting This Interview

Two years ago I interviewed a retired Joint Terrorism Task Force investigator who spent years working Hezbollah cases. With the current tensions involving Iran and its proxy networks, the information in this interview is still highly relevant.

Many of you joined the channel after this was originally published, and this conversation explains how these networks operate and why churches should understand the threat environment.

What This Interview Covers

✅ How Hezbollah cells operate inside the United States

✅ How terrorist networks fund themselves through criminal activity

✅ Why churches can become symbolic targets

✅ How surveillance and reconnaissance often happen before an attack

✅ How sleeper cells are structured and activated

✅ Why situational awareness inside churches matters

If you are responsible for protecting a church or serving on a safety team, this interview will give you a better understanding of how these networks think and operate.

