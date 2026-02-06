Weekly Intelligence and Roll Call Briefing for Church Security Teams

The Weekly Roll Call Briefing is designed for use immediately before Sunday services. It gives Safety Team leaders a clear, structured brief they can deliver in 10 to 15 minutes to set posture, priorities, and expectations for the day.

Much of the information covered in the briefing appears throughout the week in individual updates and reports. Paid subscribers receive that material consolidated into a single roll call PDF, paired with a companion video, and organized specifically for pre service use. The briefing integrates threat posture, biblical perspective, current intelligence, and a focused awareness or training emphasis, all in one place.

The result is not more information, but better alignment. Teams walk in informed, disciplined, and working from the same page, rather than reacting to fragmented updates or last minute conversations.

Leave a comment

DOWNLOAD THE ROLL CALL PDF👇