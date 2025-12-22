Help keep this newsletter running. Consider a paid subscription, but only if you can.
The Night Christ Was Born, Someone Was Standing Watch
Keith Graves' message to Christian Warrior standing watch on Christmas Eve.
Dec 22, 2025
Securing the Sanctuary-Christian Warrior Training
Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.
