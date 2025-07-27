Active Shooter Preview From Christian Warrior Academy

On August 2nd, I’ll be teaching a full-day Christian Warrior Academy class in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and I want you to see exactly what to expect before you show up.

What you’re about to watch is a sneak peek—an hour-long video of the active shooter segment from a previous class I taught in Chino Hills, California.

IN PERSON ONLY! IT’S NOT ONLINE

Please only register if you plan to attend in person.

This is a live class only. There will be no livestream or replay.

What You’ll See in This Video

This segment focuses entirely on active shooter threats in church environments. I cover:

Immediate response tactics when seconds count

Weapon selection and gear considerations

Why training matters more than fancy equipment

Hostage scenarios in children’s ministry areas

How to handle it when the police aren’t there yet—and may never make it in time

You'll also see how we conduct realistic scenario training, why your team needs to move beyond theory, and how to build protocols that actually hold up when it matters most.

This is not a theory-based class. It's rooted in the kind of tactical experience that only comes from decades in law enforcement and church safety leadership.

Why the Full Class Isn’t Online

The Christian Warrior Academy covers tactics, team formations, and vulnerability points that shouldn’t be in the open. I don’t want bad actors studying how we operate. This one-hour preview is what I can safely share to help you decide if this training is for you.

If you want the full experience, I’ll see you August 2nd in Coeur d'Alene.

This Class Is Free—Here’s Why

This training is made possible by the support of Right to Bear, Candlelight Church, and the generous individuals who have chosen a paid subscription to Christian Warrior Training. Their support allows me to keep producing multiple resources a week to equip safety ministries like yours. And for that, I’m grateful.

If you’ve benefited from this work, and feel led to help others get trained for free, your subscription makes it happen.

Ready to Train?

Train hard. Lead well. Protect the flock.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training