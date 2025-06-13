Critical Security Update

Do you find value from the bulletins I’ve been sending out? Help me protect churches by becoming a paid subscriber.
Israel has officially struck Iran, triggering the very scenario I have been warning about. In this urgent briefing, I’ll break down what this escalation means for U.S. churches—including the real risk of Hezbollah activation inside our borders. With riots planned across the country in response to ICE enforcement, churches face a dual threat: external chaos and embedded enemies. This session outlines what’s happening, what’s next, and what church security teams must do—starting now.
🔗 Referenced briefing: Threat Intelligence Briefing – How Iran’s War Could Hit U.S. Churches
🎥 JTTF Interview: Counterterror Agent Exposes Hezbollah’s U.S. Operations
