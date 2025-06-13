Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Critical Security Update

Keith Graves
Jun 13, 2025
Israel has officially struck Iran, triggering the very scenario I have been warning about. In this urgent briefing, I’ll break down what this escalation means for U.S. churches—including the real risk of Hezbollah activation inside our borders. With riots planned across the country in response to ICE enforcement, churches face a dual threat: external chaos and embedded enemies. This session outlines what’s happening, what’s next, and what church security teams must do—starting now.

🔗 Referenced briefing: Threat Intelligence Briefing – How Iran’s War Could Hit U.S. Churches
🎥 JTTF Interview: Counterterror Agent Exposes Hezbollah’s U.S. Operations

