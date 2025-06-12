Executive Summary

With the Iranian nuclear deal on the verge of collapse, escalating rhetoric from defense officials on both sides, and a scheduled final attempt at negotiations on June 15, conditions are aligning for an Israeli preemptive strike on Iranian nuclear sites. If that strike occurs, Hezbollah—acting under Iranian command and with a deeply embedded presence inside the United States—may be activated domestically.

Churches are credible targets. According to a retired Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) agent who specialized in Hezbollah operations inside the U.S., churches are viewed as “soft, symbolic targets” that represent Western faith, values, and resistance to jihad. If Israel strikes Iran, it’s not just embassies or military targets at risk—your church may be in the crosshairs of a long-prepared asymmetric response.

⚠️ Key Intelligence Highlights

1. Geopolitical Indicators of Escalation

U.S. bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, have authorized voluntary evacuations and entered high alert status.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Centre warned all vessels in the Gulf region of likely “military activity.”

President Trump publicly expressed doubt that a nuclear deal with Iran is still possible.

Iran accused the IAEA of compromising its scientists—cutting off all trust in international monitoring.

Israel has signaled that it will act only if diplomacy fails—and the June 15 meeting is considered the final attempt.

Assessment: If negotiations collapse, an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities is a likely next step. In that event, Iran’s response may include activating Hezbollah’s global infrastructure—including cells in the United States.

2. Hezbollah’s U.S. Presence and Domestic Threat

In a recent CWT-exclusive interview with a retired JTTF agent (watch here), it was confirmed that:

Hezbollah has a known presence in the U.S. numbering in the thousands , with concentrations in areas like Bell, Anaheim, and Dearborn .

They operate in structured cells , with each member unaware of the larger hierarchy. Orders can flow from Iranian intelligence to local leaders.

They have the training, funding, and coordination necessary to act with little notice.

“They have the know-how. They have the support. All they need is the word. If they said, ‘hit three churches at noon tomorrow,’ it would happen.” — Former JTTF agent, CWT interview Clarification: While some churches may be more publicly visible, the JTTF agent made clear that any Christian church is viewed as a valid target by Hezbollah. The risk is ideological—not political.

3. How Hezbollah Operates Inside the U.S.

They self-fund through: Counterfeit cigarette trafficking (e.g., fake Marlboros shipped from China, sold through black markets) Fake tax stamps Retail storefronts selling counterfeit goods Fraudulent use of public assistance programs

Many Hezbollah operatives: Live in upper-middle-class homes Drive luxury cars Report no legal income —their finances are almost entirely underground

Infiltration is real. Hezbollah sympathizers have entered local government, law enforcement, and small businesses In California, some municipalities have effectively been compromised

Recruitment is shifting online Hezbollah-linked accounts have targeted young women , using dating apps and messaging platforms These women are sometimes groomed to gather information on churches



What This Means for Churches

Churches Are Viewed As:

Public, symbolic representations of Christianity— targeted for ideological reasons

Soft targets due to their welcoming posture and minimal physical security

Propaganda opportunities if an attack is filmed or livestreamed

Tactics to Watch For:

Reconnaissance missions : people taking photos of exits, cameras, maps, and evacuation routes

Online or phone requests for interior photos or seating arrangements under false pretenses

“Dry run” behavior: individuals entering, watching, leaving abruptly without engaging

The JTTF agent shared that Hezbollah has previously instructed operatives to draw attention to themselves intentionally so law enforcement gets bogged down investigating decoys while operational cells remain undetected.

✅ What to Do Now

Pre-War Phase (Before June 15)

Hold briefings with your entire security team about suspicious behaviors and external threats.

Ensure greeters, front office staff, and volunteers know what unusual behavior looks like—and that reporting it is never "Islamophobic."

Conduct security sweeps of all evacuation maps, exterior access points, and potential surveillance blind spots.

Reinforce your church’s " enhanced greeter " model: friendly but trained, warm but alert.

Keep communication lines open with local law enforcement or sheriff’s liaisons.

If Israel Strikes Iran

Increase visible deterrence while keeping the church environment welcoming.

Consider limiting entry to one or two access points , with trained observers inside and out.

Watch for copycat incidents or spontaneous lone actor attacks within the following 5–10 days.

Do not cancel services—instead, ensure security presence is capable, confident, and visible enough to make potential attackers uncomfortable.

Final Takeaways from the JTTF Interview

Activation may happen without war if Iran or its proxies view it as politically advantageous.

Churches must avoid the bunker mentality—but preparedness is not paranoia.

Encourage your team and congregation to maintain the mindset of:

“Always Be Carrying” (ABCs)—mentally, spiritually, and tactically.

Churches that appear calm, secure, and alert are far less attractive targets.

🧭 Biblical Reminder for Church Leaders

“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” — 1 Corinthians 16:13

Scripture doesn’t call us to panic—but it never calls us to blindness either. Church leaders are shepherds, and shepherds guard the flock from the wolves (Acts 20:28). When tensions rise across the globe, we don’t seal our doors—we stand our post, sharpen our awareness, and trust God for the outcome.

