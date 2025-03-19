Threat Intelligence Briefing: Imminent Terror Threat to U.S. Hospitals and Soft Targets

Threat Summary

Recent intelligence reports from Command Eleven, a vetted and reliable private intelligence firm, indicate a credible and imminent terrorist threat targeting hospitals in mid-tier U.S. cities. Command Eleven was the first to release this information, and multiple sources have since corroborated their findings.

According to their intelligence, an attack is expected within the next three weeks. The reported attack method involves a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) followed by a coordinated armed assault and hostage situation. The Islamic State (ISIS) is expected to claim responsibility.

Key intelligence points include:

Target: A hospital in a mid-tier city (population between 100,000 – 1,000,000), though reconnaissance has reportedly been conducted in multiple locations, suggesting additional targets.

Attack Method: VBIED detonation at or near a medical facility, followed by a coordinated assault with 5-10 attackers.

Timing: Within the next three weeks, potentially aligning with Eid al-Fitr (March 29-30, 2025) , a time when Islamic extremist groups have historically carried out attacks.

Source Credibility: Command Eleven has been vetted and is considered a legitimate intelligence and risk assessment firm. Former CIA analyst Sarah Adams has corroborated their findings, stating that similar intelligence has emerged from Afghanistan-based terrorist training camps. Additionally, multiple reliable sources are backing up Command Eleven’s claims, confirming the credibility of this threat intelligence.

Analysis: While hospitals are the primary named targets, this does not rule out attacks on other soft targets, including churches, schools, and event venues. Intelligence chatter suggests that groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS have coordinated efforts and may adapt tactics to maintain operational security. Historically, when specific attack plans are publicized, Al-Qaeda has been known to call off or delay operations, but this does not eliminate the overall risk.

The broader pattern of intelligence aligns with previous warnings that Al-Qaeda has rebuilt its operational capacity and is seeking to execute Mumbai-style multi-location, high-casualty attacks within the United States. Additionally, Islamic State affiliates have explicitly called for attacks on churches, further justifying heightened security awareness in religious communities.

Share

Threat Level Assessment

Probability of an Attack on a Hospital: HIGHLY LIKELY (Imminent Threat)

The intelligence is specific, corroborated by multiple sources, and aligns with known extremist tactics. Hospitals in mid-tier cities have been identified as primary targets, with reconnaissance efforts already reported. Given the past success of VBIED and swarm-style attacks, this remains a critical concern over the next three weeks.

The method (VBIED + armed assault) is a well-documented terrorist strategy, with successful precedent in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Hospitals are inherently vulnerable due to high civilian traffic and limited on-site security.

Medical facilities often lack comprehensive physical security measures, making them attractive soft targets.

If executed as planned, the attack would result in mass casualties and significant media impact.

Potential Locations

A “mid-tier city” is generally defined as having a population of 100,000 to 1,000,000. This category includes dozens of metropolitan areas across the U.S.

Intelligence does not specify a state or region, meaning preparedness should be nationwide.

Indicators of a Potential Attack

Security teams and hospital staff should be on high alert for the following:

Unusual reconnaissance activity (individuals taking photos, asking security-related questions, loitering).

Increased chatter on extremist forums or encrypted apps regarding soft targets.

Suspicious vehicle activity near emergency entrances or hospital parking structures.

Unverified first responders or medical personnel attempting access to restricted areas.

Operational Security Considerations

If media exposure has compromised operational security for the attackers, they may change tactics, delay, or shift targets .

Soft targets beyond hospitals should not be ruled out. ISIS and Al-Qaeda have repeatedly called for attacks on churches , and recent reconnaissance reports indicate ongoing surveillance of multiple locations.

Church security teams should remain vigilant, particularly during Sunday services, mid-week gatherings, and high-attendance events.

Recommended Actions

For Hospitals and Medical Facilities:

Conduct emergency security drills immediately : Simulate an armed attack, mass casualty event, or hostage situation to identify vulnerabilities.

Enhance perimeter security : Limit access points, increase physical barriers, and monitor external areas for reconnaissance activity.

Verify all personnel and first responders : Implement a badge-based or electronic verification system to prevent infiltration.

Strengthen surveillance and response capabilities : Ensure all security cameras are operational, and coordinate with local law enforcement for rapid response planning.

Encourage staff situational awareness: Train employees to recognize suspicious behavior and report concerns immediately.

For Churches and Other Soft Targets:

Increase security posture : Ensure armed security teams are present during all services and major events.

Maintain access control : Screen visitors and monitor parking areas for unusual activity.

Encourage congregation vigilance : Educate church members on recognizing threats and reporting suspicious activity.

Strengthen relationships with law enforcement : Work closely with local police and emergency responders to coordinate threat response plans.

Prepare for medical emergencies: Have trauma kits, first-aid supplies, and designated medical personnel available in case of an incident.

For General Public and Community Leaders:

Remain alert but not fearful : Stay informed about security developments but continue daily activities with heightened awareness.

Report suspicious activity : If you see something, say something—contact authorities about potential threats.

Review personal and workplace security: Ensure emergency plans are in place at your place of employment and within your community.

Leave a comment