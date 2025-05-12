I’m issuing this advisory to all church security teams based on a growing number of documented incidents involving the Sig Sauer P320. This particular model has been involved in dozens of cases where the firearm discharged without the trigger being pulled, often resulting in serious injuries. These are not rumors or isolated accidents—many of them were caught on video, backed by witness testimony, and resulted in lawsuits or department-wide policy changes.

If you are carrying a Sig Sauer P320 in any capacity as part of your church’s safety ministry, stop immediately. Do not continue to carry or deploy this weapon in defense of your church. This advisory applies only to the P320 model and does not include other Sig Sauer firearms.

You’ll find the full investigative report linked below, outlining:

Confirmed incidents involving uncommanded discharges, including several caught on video

Lawsuits brought by law enforcement officers and civilians, including recent multi-million dollar jury awards

A growing list of police departments and training academies that have banned the P320

Technical findings indicating that this problem persists even after Sig Sauer’s 2017 upgrade

Why the P320 is No Longer Safe for Ministry Use

The P320’s problem is unique among modern handguns. This pistol has repeatedly fired while holstered, inside bags, or during routine movement—without any trigger contact. Some of these discharges occurred in crowded areas like schools and police stations. Others seriously injured trained officers, many of whom were later cleared of wrongdoing by their agencies.

What makes this especially concerning is that:

Many of these incidents happened after the 2017 voluntary upgrade Sig Sauer claimed would fix earlier safety problems.

Victims include not only civilians but also police, school resource officers, detectives, and military service members.

Multiple incidents were captured on security video , confirming that no one touched the trigger.

Lawsuits have resulted in multi-million dollar jury awards to victims, with courts finding the P320 design unsafe.

At least one death has been linked to an uncommanded discharge.

I’ve personally reviewed these cases. In my professional opinion as a former police sergeant, armorer, and firearms instructor, this weapon presents an unacceptable liability in any church environment.

Law Enforcement Agencies Are Dropping the P320

Church safety teams often look to police and military agencies for guidance on gear selection. Here’s what’s happened in that world:

Washington State Police Academy has banned recruits from using the P320.

Milwaukee PD , Pasco County SO (FL) , and Montville PD (CT) have all removed it from service after officers were injured.

Oklahoma CLEET banned it from the state academy unless it has a manual safety.

Dozens of officers have filed lawsuits after being shot by their own holstered P320s.

Internal agency reviews show discharges increased dramatically once the P320 was adopted.

When professionals with full-time training, Safariland holsters, and years of experience can’t prevent this weapon from firing, it tells you everything you need to know.

What This Means for CWT Followers

Effective immediately, I am advising the entire Christian Warrior Training community:

If you are carrying a Sig Sauer P320 in any capacity as part of your church’s safety ministry—stop. Discontinue use immediately.

This advisory applies only to the P320 model and not to other Sig Sauer firearms such as the P365, P226, or P229. If you're unsure about your model, check your firearm markings or consult your local gunsmith or firearms instructor.

If you’ve been using a P320:

Secure it in a safe location outside of ministry use.

Qualify with a new platform —I recommend established duty pistols with a consistent safety record such as Glock, H&K VP9, Smith and Wesson M&P, or any other reliable striker-fired or hammer-fired system with solid agency use behind it.

Contact your safety ministry leader and document the change.

This Isn’t About Brand Loyalty—It’s About Stewardship and Safety

I know some of you are going to be upset by this. I get it. Gun owners tend to be loyal to their platforms—and Sig Sauer has built a strong following. But this isn't about preference or opinion. It's about documented failures, verified injuries, and growing legal liability tied specifically to the P320.

Some will call this hyperbole. Others will argue that “it’s user error” or “my P320 has never done that.” But the facts are clear: this pistol has fired without the trigger being touched in multiple real-world cases—including while holstered, in police vehicles, and inside schools. The full report lays it out plainly, with sources, case numbers, and video-confirmed incidents.

I do not make this statement lightly.

As the leader of Christian Warrior Training and the safety training manager for my own church, I’ve carried more firearms than most people will in a lifetime. I’ve seen what happens when a negligent discharge hits the wrong person. As protectors of the church, we don’t have the luxury of gambling on “probably safe.”

Read the report. Look at the incidents. Consider the lawsuits and the agency bans. Then make your decision objectively, not emotionally.

And please—forward this to your church safety team, pastor, or team leader if anyone in your ministry carries the P320. I’ll continue to monitor this issue, but the decision for now is clear: this model has no place in church security.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

Christian Warrior Training

