🔴 BREAKING: Church Shooting in Michigan Highlights Imminent Threat to Churches Nationwide

🔴 A Church Was Just Attacked—This Is Why We Train

This morning, a gunman entered CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan and opened fire during the service. One of the church’s security guards was shot in the leg, but despite being wounded, he returned fire and stopped the attacker with the help of another church member who used his truck to intervene. The suspect was killed. No congregants were harmed, but this incident is another urgent reminder that churches are being targeted—and it’s only escalating.

In this livestream, I break down what happened, why I believe this is the kind of lone-wolf violence we’ve been warning about, and what it means for your church. The threat level in the U.S. is severe right now, especially with war breaking out with Iran and potential activation of sleeper cells. But no matter the source, churches need to be ready. This is not a time for hesitation—it’s a time for courage, training, and biblical vigilance.