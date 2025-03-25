Playback speed
Share post
“It’ll Never Happen Here”

A pastor's chilling words before violence struck — why every church must prepare for the threat they think will never come.
Keith Graves
Mar 25, 2025
11
4
Transcript

“It’ll never happen here.”
That’s what the pastor said when the topic of church security came up before the attack.

He didn’t say it with arrogance. He believed it. His church wasn’t in a major city. There were no direct threats. No troubling people lurking outside. The community was quiet, and the congregation was close-knit. Like many pastors across the country, he assumed that violence would visit other churches — not his.

But that kind of thinking is exactly why churches remain soft targets.

The Attack That Proved Him Wrong

On November 5, 2017, a gunman walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, during Sunday service. Within minutes, 46 people had been shot. Twenty-six were killed. Twenty more were wounded.

The suspect entered the church with intent to kill. He wasn’t high. He wasn’t ranting. He moved with purpose — clearing the building like he had training. Victims were shot at close range. Many were children. There was no negotiation, no warning, and no chance to “de-escalate.” It was evil in its purest form.

The suspect had a history of violence. He was prohibited from owning firearms but acquired them anyway due to government reporting failures. He didn’t choose a courthouse or a police station. He chose a church — a soft target filled with unarmed believers.

This wasn’t the first time a church had been targeted, and it won’t be the last.

Watch the Debrief and Learn What Your Church Can Do

This video isn’t just a story — it’s a wake-up call. I walk through what happened, how it unfolded, and what church safety teams can learn from the Sutherland Springs shooting. Whether you're a pastor, a team leader, or a concerned member of your congregation, this is the kind of training that can save lives.

▶️ Watch the full debrief here above

Here’s what I cover in the video:

What the attacker did right — and how you can recognize similar behaviors before a shooting starts
Why denial is the greatest threat to your church’s safety
How trained security volunteers can shift the odds in your favor
What policies and practices failed this church, and how to avoid the same mistakes
The mindset every Christian needs when evil walks through the doors

Securing the Sanctuary-Christian Warrior Training
Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.
