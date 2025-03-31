Scheduling Software for Church Security Teams

Running a church security team is hard enough. Managing scheduling, qualifications, and incident reports with spreadsheets and generic volunteer software only makes the job harder. That’s why I wanted to introduce you to a platform designed specifically for church security—SecureX.

I recently sat down with Gil Rashard, the creator of SecureX, for a full walkthrough of what the platform offers. Gil is one of us. He runs security at a church in Colorado with over 100 team members across five campuses. He built this software out of necessity, and it shows.

Purpose-Built for Church Security

SecureX is not another general-purpose church app. It’s built only for church security teams. That distinction matters. Other church volunteer platforms lump security in with the worship team and parking volunteers. SecureX separates us out and gives us the tools we actually need.

At its core, SecureX is a scheduling and personnel management platform. But it goes well beyond that:

Customizable training qualifications — Know instantly who’s certified in firearms, CPR, de-escalation, and child protection.

Smart scheduling — Place the right people in the right roles based on qualifications.

Incident and alert reporting — Log security incidents and pre-attack indicators in a centralized system that assumes legal scrutiny.

Service tracking — Know who’s served, how often, and where.

From Sunday morning coverage to midweek events, SecureX streamlines it all.

Real-Time Visibility for Team Leaders

During the demo, Gil showed how SecureX lets you see exactly who’s signed up and what their qualifications are—all in one view. If someone isn’t certified to serve in kids’ ministry or on the pastor’s detail, you’ll know before assigning them. Expired firearm quals? It’ll flag that, too.

This isn’t just helpful—it’s protective. It reduces liability, increases coverage accountability, and ensures your team is properly equipped for their assigned roles.

Incident Reporting Built for Reality

Unlike tools made for corporate HR, SecureX has an incident reporting system designed by someone who understands what church security teams deal with. It separates alerts (pre-incident warnings) from actual incidents and lets you tag team members, witnesses, and repeat offenders.

You can search past incidents, look up trespassers from months ago, and ensure your church takes a proactive posture with known threats.

Built to Save Time

SecureX eliminates the juggling act of switching between spreadsheets, email chains, text messages, and volunteer scheduling platforms. The platform consolidates scheduling, qualifications, and incident reporting under one roof.

For team members, it’s a few seconds of interaction each week—just enough to sign up and check in. For administrators, it replaces hours of manual tracking and oversight.

Free Trial and Pricing

Churches can start with a 30-day free trial, no strings attached. After that, pricing is based on team size. Here’s a general breakdown:

Small teams : $19/month

Large teams (150+ users) : $89/month

Most teams: ~$45/month average

There are no upgrade tiers, no extra charges for features, and no upselling. One flat price based on your team size.

Try SecureX or Book a Demo

You can sign up directly for a free trial at:

👉 https://securx.co/sign-up

If you'd like a live walkthrough, email Gil at:

📧 gill@securx.co

Visit their main site here:

🔗 www.securx.co (remember, there’s no “e” in SecureX)