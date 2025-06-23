🔴BREAKING: Iran Told TRUMP it Would Activate SLEEPER CELLS if Attacked

In this live broadcast, I break down the alarming revelation that Iran directly warned President Trump it would activate sleeper cells inside the United States if airstrikes were ordered on its nuclear facilities. That threat is no longer hypothetical. After the U.S. launched "Operation Midnight Hammer," striking key Iranian nuclear sites with B-2 bombers and bunker-buster bombs, the Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism advisory warning of likely cyberattacks—and the potential for violence on U.S. soil.

This isn’t just a military matter overseas. Churches, synagogues, and government-linked targets here at home are now under elevated threat. DHS specifically warned that religious rulings from Iran could trigger independent violent extremists or Iranian proxies already inside our borders. If you’re part of a church security team, law enforcement, or just someone paying attention—watch the full debrief, and take steps now.

