🔴 LIVE: Christian CHURCHES at Imminent Risk of Attack: Why the Threat Level is RED

The United States just bombed three nuclear sites inside Iran—officially entering the war. This isn't speculation or hype. It's happening. And according to a former Joint Terrorism Task Force agent I interviewed, that action, combined with the recent death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, activates both known triggers for Hezbollah sleeper cells inside the U.S. There may be as many as 30,000 Hezbollah-linked operatives already here, waiting for the green light. That time could be now.

In this briefing, I’m raising the church security threat level to RED—imminent attack. I’ll explain what led to this escalation, what the intelligence community has known, and what churches and individual Christians must do immediately. This is not fearmongering—it’s biblical watchfulness. It’s about protecting the flock. If you’re part of a safety ministry or you simply want to know how to protect your family, you need to hear this. The time for passive hope is over. It’s time to prepare.

