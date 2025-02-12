🎙️ God Sent You To Protect His People. Are you Ready? -Dave Grossman

Dear Christian Warriors,

I just sat down with LTC Dave Grossman, one of the foremost experts on combat psychology, terrorism, and church security, for an eye-opening conversation on the latest terror threats facing churches today. If you think the war on faith is just rhetoric, think again.

In this must-watch episode, we discuss:

✅ Recent Pre-Attack Surveillance on Churches – What law enforcement has uncovered

✅ The 'Perfect Day' Attack Strategy – What terrorist groups are planning

✅ Lessons from October 7th & 9/11 – How history warns us about what’s next

✅ The Urgent Need for Armed, Trained Church Defenders – Why churches are the next big target

✅ Faith & Spiritual Warfare – The role of prayer and preparedness in protecting God's people

💡 LTC Grossman doesn’t just warn about the threats—he gives solutions. He also shares details about his upcoming Bulletproof House of Worship Conference, where believers will train to stand against these dangers, both spiritually and physically.

⏳ Timestamps:

1️⃣ Opening & Prayer – Setting the stage with faith and purpose

2️⃣ Terror Threats & Pre-Attack Indicators – The latest intelligence on potential attacks

3️⃣ The ‘Perfect Day’ Strategy – Understanding the mindset of terrorist groups

4️⃣ Lessons from 9/11 to October 7th – Historical patterns and future risks

5️⃣ Faith, Preparedness & Armed Defense – Protecting houses of worship

6️⃣ The Power of Prayer & Final Thoughts – Spiritual and tactical readiness

🚨 Why This Matters to You

Churches are no longer off-limits to evil. From recent terrorist reconnaissance missions in America to historic massacres, the enemy is watching—but so are God’s warriors.

If you’ve ever wondered what you can do to protect your church, this episode is for you. We are the answer. God sent YOU.

📅 Don’t Miss Grossman’s Conference

📖 Check Out His Books

⚔️ God calls us to be watchmen. Let’s be ready.

In His Service,

Keith Graves

