Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
4

Counterterror Agent Exposes Hezbollah Infiltration in America

Keith Graves
Jan 09, 2025
5
4
Share
Transcript

Christian Warrior Training is my full-time ministry. Your paid subscription helps sustain this work and expand our reach.

Episode Summary

In this special re-release of a critical episode, I revisit a conversation with a retired Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) agent who specialized in Hezbollah investigations. With everything happening in the Middle East and increasing threats to Christian communities, the insights shared in this episode are more relevant than ever.

This episode uncovers the inner workings of Hezbollah in the U.S., including their fundraising tactics, organizational structure, and potential threats to Christian churches. The agent also provides actionable tips for churches and individuals to enhance their security and vigilance without losing their sense of community.

Why This Matters:
Hezbollah’s activities in the U.S. are a growing concern, and understanding their methods is crucial to protecting your church and community. If you care about securing your place of worship, this is a must-listen episode.

What You’ll Learn in This Episode

  • Who Hezbollah is: Their origins, structure, and operational strategies.

  • How they operate in the U.S.: From counterfeit goods to public assistance fraud.

  • Why churches are targets: The specific vulnerabilities of Christian places of worship.

  • Practical security tips: How to prepare your church and community.

  • The importance of vigilance: How to recognize and respond to suspicious activities.

    Get 10% off a group subscription

Key Discussion Points

  • [0:00] Introduction & Why This Episode Matters

    • The significance of re-releasing this content amidst current global tensions.

    • Meet the retired JTTF agent and his extensive experience.

  • [3:25] Understanding Hezbollah’s Threat

    • Their history, funding methods, and influence in the U.S.

    • Why churches and Christian communities need to stay vigilant.

  • [10:45] How Hezbollah Funds Its Operations in the U.S.

    • Counterfeit goods, fraudulent public assistance, and other schemes.

    • How these activities contribute to terrorism abroad.

  • [17:30] Protecting Your Church

    • Balancing openness with security.

    • Why every member of the congregation should be trained in awareness.

  • [25:15] Steps You Can Take Today

    • Volunteering for your church security team.

    • Training in situational awareness, firearms, and medical readiness.

  • [30:45] Closing Thoughts & Call to Action

    • How to stay informed and vigilant.

    • The importance of community effort in safeguarding places of worship.

Call to Action

🎙️ Subscribe: Don’t miss future episodes tackling important topics.
Leave a Review: If you found this episode helpful, share your thoughts on your favorite podcast platform.
🔗 Share: Spread the word—this information could save lives.

Let’s stay vigilant together.

Christian Warrior Training
Securing the Sanctuary-Christian Warrior Training
Join Christian Warrior Training for practical insights and training resources on church security. Our articles and videos empower church security teams to better protect their congregations and communities.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Keith Graves
Recent Episodes
Breaking News: North Texas Church Attack Thwarted
  Keith Graves
Romans 13 Before We Head Into The Election
  Keith Graves
Church Crime News for the Week of August 11, 2024
  Keith Graves
Worship Team vs. Safety Team: The Vetting Discrepancy
  Keith Graves
Priorities During an Active Shooter
  Keith Graves
Spiritual Warfare with COL Dave Grossman
  Keith Graves
Citizen's Arrests
  Keith Graves