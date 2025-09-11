Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
23
7

Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: A Turning Point for America and the Church

Watch the replay of my live session on Charlie Kirk’s assassination, why it marks a turning point for America, and what it means for Christians and church security.
Keith Graves's avatar
Keith Graves
Sep 11, 2025
23
7
Share

Help me provide free training and intelligence to people like you. A paid subscription helps me help those that cannot afford quality training.

I went live to address the assassination of Charlie Kirk, breaking down what really happened, debunking conspiracy theories, and explaining what this moment means for America, for Christians, and for our churches. I also shared my perspective as a former sniper and team leader on why this was the work of a Lone Wolf actor, and why that makes the threat even more dangerous. If you missed it, you can watch the full replay now.

Leave a comment

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Graves and Associates INC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture