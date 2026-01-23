Christian Warrior Training

Christian Warrior Training

Weekly Roll Call Briefing: Elevated Threats and Disruptions to Worship

Current Risks Affecting Churches and How Teams Should Prepare
Keith Graves
Jan 23, 2026
Thank you to the paid subscribers that make this newsletter possible!

The Weekly Roll Call Briefing is built for Sunday morning use. It gives Safety Team leaders a single, structured briefing they can deliver in 10 to 15 minutes before services begin.

All of this information is available throughout the week across reports and updates. Paid subscribers receive it consolidated into one roll call sheet with a companion video, designed to align the team on threat posture, biblical perspective, intelligence awareness, and practical focus areas before doors open. This keeps teams informed, grounded, and unified without chasing headlines or scattered updates.

DOWNLOAD THE ROLL CALL BRIEFING

