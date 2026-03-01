Situation Update: Iran’s Fatwa, Domestic Threats, and What Churches Should Do Now

What We Covered in This Live Session

In this briefing, we discussed:

The recent Iranian fatwa calling for violence against Americans and what that means in practical terms.

The risk of lone actors responding to ideological calls for violence.

Hezbollah’s presence inside the United States and the possibility of proxy activity.

Recent violent incidents in D.C. and Austin and why we monitor without speculation.

Why churches remain potential symbolic and practical targets.

The difference between structured terrorist networks and unstructured homegrown extremists.

Why we should expect an increase in isolated attacks during periods of international conflict.

We also covered practical posture adjustments for churches:

Reviewing safety team roles before every service.

Increasing visibility at controlled entry points and in parking areas.

Securing side and rear doors.

Conducting exterior sweeps during transition times.

Confirming radio and backup communications.

Maintaining a calm, professional presence.

Communicating clearly with the congregation about security.

Finally, we addressed the biblical foundation for preparedness, including:

Psalm 144, training under God’s authority.

Ecclesiastes 3, recognizing the season we are in.

Mark 13:33, remaining watchful.

The goal is not fear. The goal is readiness, discernment, and faithfulness without turning the church into a bunker.

