OPERATIONAL ADDENDUM TO WEEKLY ROLL CALL BRIEFING: PAYWALL REMOVED, OPEN TO ALL

OPERATIONAL ADDENDUM-Weekly Roll Call Briefing

Week Ending March 6, 2026

Threat Level: HIGH (ORANGE) – Maintained

Situational Update

Overnight developments confirm active military conflict between the United States and Iran. Israeli leadership losses are being reported and Iran has launched missile strikes at regional targets.

At this time, there are no confirmed, specific threats directed at U.S. churches.

This addendum supplements the March 6 Weekly Roll Call Briefing. The original guidance remains in effect.

What This Means for Church Security

War involving Iran does not automatically translate into domestic attacks. However, historical patterns show elevated risk in four areas:

• Proxy network activation or sympathizer activity

• Lone actor radicalization influenced by online messaging

• Cyber disruption or infrastructure interference

• Demonstrations tied to Middle East escalation

This is an awareness adjustment, not a panic adjustment. Do not do anything that impedes new people coming to worship at your church. We must be open and welcoming and not turn our churches into a bunker. New people will be turning to Christ this week and we will not impede that.

Operational Reinforcement for This Week

Maintain HIGH (ORANGE) posture.

• Confirm exterior coverage before, during, and after services

• Verify radio function and backup communication plans

• Monitor parking areas and perimeter behavior more closely

• Document suspicious surveillance or drone activity

• Ensure leadership contact lists and law enforcement coordination are current

No additional restrictions are required at this time unless local conditions dictate otherwise.

Leadership Reminder

Calm leadership is critical. Congregations will hear headlines. Safety teams must not mirror anxiety. We remain disciplined, observant, and steady.

The original roll call briefing remains active and should still be used for team discussion.

