Intelligence Roll Call Briefing 2/28/2026

Intelligence and Roll Call Briefing

Week Ending: March 6, 2026

Threat Level: HIGH (ORANGE)

This week’s briefing reflects continued global instability, expanding extremist messaging, and several violent incidents involving church leaders inside the United States.

ISIS aligned media is now openly encouraging poison attacks on Western gatherings, including soft targets such as festivals and crowded public events. At the same time, a foiled mass casualty plot in Austria reinforces the continued lone actor threat model against large civilian venues.

Geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate alongside proxy activity. Cartel retaliation in Mexico demonstrates how quickly organized criminal networks can destabilize civilian infrastructure, while reporting confirms expanded cartel use of weaponized drones.

Globally, ISIS publications continue to celebrate and promote attacks against Christians and religious targets. No direct threat to U.S. churches has been identified, but the operational tempo overseas remains active.

Domestically, multiple incidents this week involved church leaders killed at their homes. One case involved domestic violence, another a targeted shooting, and another an accidental shooting during a burglary response. These cases reinforce the importance of domestic violence awareness, residential risk assessments, and disciplined target identification under stress.

This week’s roll call training focus addresses target identification and righteous restraint under pressure.

The full intelligence breakdown and this week’s printable Weekly Roll Call Briefing Sheet are available below for supporting members.

Thank you to those who help fund this work. Your support allows me to keep the newsletter and training free for churches that cannot afford to pay. You are helping protect congregations across the country.